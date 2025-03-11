Risk of Renal Stone Formation

NASA
Exposure to microgravity induces bone atrophy/bone loss which increases circulating calcium, impacting the renal stone risk. Risk mitigation strategies including exercise and hydration are well-defined although the ability to treat a renal stone during exploration missions is not yet available.
