Suggested Searches

1 min read

Risk of Renal Stone Formation

The headshot image of Robert E. Lewis

Robert E. Lewis

Web Community Manager

Mar 11, 2025
Article

Contents

astronaut on ISS processes samples for the Renal Stone investigation
ISS Expedition 13 Flight Engineer, Thomas Reiter, on board ISS processes samples for the Renal Stone investigation.
NASA

Exposure to microgravity induces bone atrophy/bone loss which increases circulating calcium, impacting the renal stone risk. Risk mitigation strategies including exercise and hydration are well-defined although the ability to treat a renal stone during exploration missions is not yet available.

Directed Acyclic Graph Files

+ DAG File Information (HSRB Home Page)

+ Risk of Renal Stone Formation DAG and Narrative (PDF)

+ Risk of Renal Stone Formation DAG Code (TXT)

Human Research Roadmap

+ Risk of Renal Stone Formation Human Research Roadmap

+ 2017 May Evidence Report


Human System Risks

Share

Details

Last Updated
Mar 11, 2025
Editor
Robert E. Lewis
Location
Johnson Space Center

Related Terms

Explore More

1 min read

Risk of Spaceflight Associated Neuro-ocular Syndrome

Article 7 mins ago
1 min read

Risk of Toxic Substance Exposure

Article 6 mins ago
1 min read

Risk of Urinary Retention

Article 6 mins ago