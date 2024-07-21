Suggested Searches

1 min read

LIVE: NASA is with you from Oshkosh

The headshot image of John Gould

John Gould

Aeronautics Research Mission Directorate

The headshot image of Jim Banke

Jim Banke

Managing Editor/Senior Writer

Jul 21, 2024
Article
An illustration shows NASA's pavilion at Oshkosh, a large white tent with NASA logos on it, as six different aircraft appear to fly toward the center of the image over the tent.
NASA / Maria Werries

NASA Aeronautics Returns to Oshkosh

Sunday, July 21 at 8:30 p.m. EDT

NASA will appear at Oshkosh with a full slate of interactive exhibits, informative activities, and fascinating people to meet. But if you can’t make it we’ve got you covered. Enjoy the show virtually right here on this page. John Gould will be onsite this coming week sending in daily updates with news about NASA’s events and festivities. Our goal is to give you our best “you are there” experience. Just with no cheese curds.

— Jim Banke

Read the preview story

Facebook logo
@NASA@NASAaero@NASA_es

Instagram logo
@NASA@NASAaero@NASA_es

Linkedin logo
@NASA

Explore More

3 min read

NASA to Host Panels, Forums, and More at Oshkosh 2024

Article 2 days ago
4 min read

NASA Cloud-Based Platform Could Help Streamline, Improve Air Traffic

Article 1 week ago
7 min read

ARMD Solicitations

Article 3 weeks ago
Keep Exploring

Discover More Topics From NASA

Missions

Artemis

Aeronautics STEM

Explore NASA’s History

Share

Details

Last Updated
Jul 21, 2024
Editor
Jim Banke
Contact
Jim Banke

Related Terms