LIVE: NASA is with you from Oshkosh

NASA / Maria Werries

NASA Aeronautics Returns to Oshkosh

Sunday, July 21 at 8:30 p.m. EDT

NASA will appear at Oshkosh with a full slate of interactive exhibits, informative activities, and fascinating people to meet. But if you can’t make it we’ve got you covered. Enjoy the show virtually right here on this page. John Gould will be onsite this coming week sending in daily updates with news about NASA’s events and festivities. Our goal is to give you our best “you are there” experience. Just with no cheese curds.

— Jim Banke

Read the preview story