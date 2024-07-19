NASA to Host Panels, Forums, and More at Oshkosh 2024

NASA’s pavilion as it will look at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2024 is seen in this illustration, Flying into the graphic, clockwise from upper left: the X-66 sustainable flight demonstrator, X-59 quiet supersonic demonstrator, Saab 340B, a small drone, an air taxi concept, and a DeHavillland “Dash 7.” Both the Saaab and Dash 7 are part of the Electrified Powertrain Flight Demonstration project. NASA / Maria Werries

Each summer, aviation enthusiasts and experts from around the planet – including NASA’s aeronautical innovators – descend into a regional airport near Oshkosh, Wisconsin, to attend the Experimental Aviation Association’s AirVenture Oshkosh.

The weeklong airshow and fly-in, where droves of pilots arrive in their own aircraft, draws hundreds of thousands of aviation enthusiasts to enjoy aerial demonstrations, static aircraft displays, aviation-related forums, and hands-on activities for people of all ages and all education levels.

NASA will appear at Oshkosh with a full slate of interactive exhibits, informative activities, and fascinating people to meet. This year’s event, held July 22-28, is chock-full of things to do and see.

If you’re attending Oshkosh this year, here’s a brief summary of what you can expect inside the NASA Pavilion and on the forum stages:

Meet and greet opportunities with NASA’s researchers, leaders, pilots, and maybe even an astronaut

Hands-on educational STEM activities and handouts for kids and adults of all ages

Talks and panels on NASA activities from our leadership, engineers, pilots, and other subject matter experts

Models of NASA aircraft and spacecraft

And if you’re looking for certain activities, NASA guides will be available onsite to help you find the ones best suited to you and your group.

NASA Panel Events

In addition to the NASA Pavilion and forum talks, there are also several NASA-focused panels that are a can’t miss.

For example, the “NASA Artemis Campaign: For All Humankind” panel will be held at 7 p.m. CDT on Friday, July 26 at AirVenture’s Theater in the Woods. The event will feature astronaut Randy Bresnik and subject matter experts discussing the upcoming Artemis II mission.

“Women of NASA,” another great panel, will take place at 8:30 a.m. CDT on Wednesday, July 24, the WomenVenture Center. It will feature several inspiring NASA Women, from senior leaders to project managers and engineers.

A list of all NASA activities is available on AirVenture’s website, and our aeronautical innovators will be inside the NASA Pavilion to assist you.

STEM Engagement Activities

The NASA Pavilion’s STEM Zone will have interactive activities and demonstrations. NASA will also have materials available for educators. The STEM Zone will be open Monday to Sunday, July 22-28, from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. CDT.

The KidVenture buildings, hosted by the EAA Museum, will include hands-on NASA STEM activities also, and NASA will participate at the AeroEducate Center in Aviation Gateway Park with activities intended for middle- and high-school aged youth – including lectures and a drone flight cage.

More NASA’s activities are available on the event schedule or on EAA’s app.

Online Oshkosh Coverage

Online, NASA will post live updates from Oshkosh with news about NASA’s events and festivities through the week, as well as more information about our flight research goals. The live posts will be a great way to keep up with what’s going on for those who are unable to attend the event in person.

Additionally, NASA will post on social media using the hashtag #OSH24.