On April 16, 2025, the Earth Science Division at NASA’s Ames Research Center in Silicon Valley held an Earth Science Showcase to share its work with the center and their families. As part of this event, kids were invited to share something they like about the Earth. These are their masterpieces.

Sora U. Age 9. "Wildlife"

Wesley P. Age 2.5. "Pale Blue"

Kira U. Age 5. "Hawaii"

Anonymous. "eARTh"

Brooks P. Age 8mo. "Squiggles"