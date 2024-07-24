Suggested Searches

3 min read

NASA Streams First 4K Video from Aircraft to Space Station, Back

Glenn Communications

Molly Kearns

Jul 24, 2024
Article
A graphic showing the International Space Station floating above the Earth’s surface in front of a blue starry background. A red beam of light is shown coming out of the space station to represent laser communications. The beam of light connects to a second spacecraft, LCRD, located in the upper right side of the image. A second red beam is seen coming out of the LCRD, connecting to Earth below.
A graphic representation of a laser communications relay between the International Space Station, the Laser Communications Relay Demonstration spacecraft, and the Earth.
Credit: NASA/Dave Ryan

A team at NASA’s Glenn Research Center in Cleveland streamed 4K video footage from an aircraft to the International Space Station and back for the first time using optical, or laser, communications. The feat was part of a series of tests on new technology that could provide live video coverage of astronauts on the Moon during the Artemis missions.

Historically, NASA has relied on radio waves to send information to and from space. Laser communications use infrared light to transmit 10 to 100 times more data faster than radio frequency systems.

In this image we see the PC-12 aircraft sitting on a runway in front of a sunny blue sky filled with white clouds. The aircraft is shiny and white, with a blue stripe running across the side of the plane. The NASA meatball logo and the words “Glenn Research Center” can be seen on the side of the plane. Three men are standing in front of the aircraft, one wearing a blue NASA pilot’s uniform, while the other two wear tan flight uniforms.
From left to right, Kurt Blankenship, research aircraft pilot, Adam Wroblewski, instrument operator, and Shaun McKeehan, High-Rate Delay Tolerant Networking software developer, wait outside the PC-12 aircraft, preparing to take flight.
Credit: NASA/Sara Lowthian-Hanna

Working with the Air Force Research Laboratory and NASA’s Small Business Innovation Research program, Glenn engineers temporarily installed a portable laser terminal on the belly of a Pilatus PC-12 aircraft. They then flew over Lake Erie sending data from the aircraft to an optical ground station in Cleveland. From there, it was sent over an Earth-based network to NASA’s White Sands Test Facility in Las Cruces, New Mexico, where scientists used infrared light signals to send the data.

The signals traveled 22,000 miles away from Earth to NASA’s Laser Communications Relay Demonstration (LCRD), an orbiting experimental platform. The LCRD then relayed the signals to the ILLUMA-T (Integrated LCRD LEO User Modem and Amplifier Terminal) payload mounted on the orbiting laboratory, which then sent data back to Earth. During the experiments, High-Rate Delay Tolerant Networking (HDTN), a new system developed at Glenn, helped the signal penetrate cloud coverage more effectively.

4K video footage was routed from the PC-12 aircraft to an optical ground station in Cleveland. From there, it was sent over an Earth-based network to NASA’s White Sands Test Facility in Las Cruces, New Mexico. The signals were then sent to NASA’s Laser Communications Relay Demonstration spacecraft and relayed to the ILLUMA-T payload on the International Space Station.
Video Credit: NASA/Morgan Johnson

“These experiments are a tremendous accomplishment,” said Dr. Daniel Raible, principal investigator for the HDTN project at Glenn. “We can now build upon the success of streaming 4K HD videos to and from the space station to provide future capabilities, like HD videoconferencing, for our Artemis astronauts, which will be important for crew health and activity coordination.”

A man wearing a dark grey T-shirt is located on the left side of this image. We see the back of his head, staring at a large computer monitor in front of him. The monitor displays an image of the PC-12 aircraft, with a red laser signal shooting out of the bottom of the aircraft.
Mechanical Engineer Jeff Pollack finalizes his design for the integration of the laser communications terminal into the PC-12 research aircraft.
Credit: NASA/Sara Lowthian-Hanna

After each flight test, the team continuously improved the functionality of their technology. Aeronautics testing of space technology often finds issues more effectively than ground testing, while remaining more cost-effective than space testing. Proving success in a simulated space environment is key to moving new technology from a laboratory into the production phase.

“Teams at Glenn ensure new ideas are not stuck in a lab, but actually flown in the relevant environment to ensure this technology can be matured to improve the lives of all of us,” said James Demers, chief of aircraft operations at Glenn.

The flights were part of an agency initiative to stream high-bandwidth video and other data from deep space, enabling future human missions beyond low Earth orbit. As NASA continues to develop advanced science instruments to capture high-definition data on the Moon and beyond, the agency’s Space Communications and Navigation, or SCaN, program embraces laser communications to send large amounts of information back to Earth.

In this photograph of the white underbelly of the PC-12 aircraft, a white round optical system with two green mirrors is shown protruding out of a door on the bottom of the aircraft. Two men can be seen out of focus working in the flight hangar in the background of the image.
The optical system temporarily installed on the belly of the PC-12 aircraft has proven to be a very reliable high-performance system to communicate with prototype flight instrumentation and evaluate emerging technologies to enhance high-bandwidth systems.
Credit: NASA/Sara Lowthian-Hanna

While the ILLUMA-T payload is no longer installed on the space station, researchers will continue to test 4K video streaming capabilities from the PC-12 aircraft through the remainder of July, with the goal of developing the technologies needed to stream humanity’s return to the lunar surface through Artemis.

