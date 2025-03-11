Suggested Searches

Risk of Spaceflight Associated Neuro-ocular Syndrome

Mar 11, 2025
Astronaut Examines Her Eyes in Space
Astronaut Serena M. Auñón-Chancellor Examines Her Eyes in Space
NASA

Exposure to altered gravity can cause ocular and brain structural changes to develop during spaceflight; these changes could lead to vision alterations, cognitive effects, or other deleterious health effects. SANS is a syndrome unique to humans that fly in space, and there is no terrestrial disease equivalent. Brain structural changes appear small but seem to indicate that over half of crewmembers experience one or more symptoms of SANS. Determining intracranial pressure during spaceflight could improve our understanding of SANS mechanisms and improve our ability to target countermeasures for determining risk for future missions.

ocular health exam
NASA astronaut Karen Nyberg, Expedition 36 flight engineer, conducts an ocular health exam on herself in the Destiny laboratory of the Earth-orbiting International Space Station. (NASA)
NASA

Directed Acyclic Graph Files

+ DAG File Information (HSRB Home Page)

+ SANS Risk DAG and Narrative (PDF)

+ SANS Risk DAG Code (TXT)

Human Research Roadmap

+ Risk of Spaceflight Associated Neuro-ocular Syndrome

+ 2022 April Evidence Report (PDF)


Human System Risks

