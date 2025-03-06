Suggested Searches

1 min read

2024 AA Awards for Technology and Innovation (Group)

The headshot image of John Gould

John Gould

Aeronautics Research Mission Directorate

Mar 06, 2025
Article
2024 Technology and Innovation Honoree (Group). Gold star on dark background, 2024 AA Awards

NASA GRX-810 Licensing Team, GRC

* Denotes Team Lead

NASA Ames Research Center
John Lawson

NASA Glenn Research Center
Steven M. Arnold
Aaron B. Brister
Robert W. Carter
Robert H. Earp
Timothy P. Gabb
Christopher J. Giuffre
Paul R. Gradl
Jason M. Hanna
Bryan J. Harder
Amy B. Hiltabidel
Dale A. Hopkins
Christopher A. Kantzos
Michael J. Kulis
Geoffrey S. Minter
Brian T. Newbacher
Callista M. Puchmeyer
Richard W. Rauser
Harvey L. Schabes
Timothy M. Smith*
Aaron C. Thompson
Mary F. Wadel
Austin J. Whitt
Laura G. Wilson

NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center
Paul Gradl

HX5, LLC
Christopher J. Giuffre
Aaron C. Thompson
Austin J. Whitt

University of Toledo
Richard W. Rauser

2024 AA Award Honorees

2024 AA Award Honorees PDF

ARMD Associate Administrator Awards

Details

Mar 06, 2025
Lillian Gipson
Jim Banke

