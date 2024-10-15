NASA’s Jamie Richey shares opportunities for the public to engage with NASA during the Cleveland Ingenuity Fest 2024: Take Flight. Credit: NASA/Debbie Welch

NASA’s Glenn Research Center participated in the Cleveland Ingenuity Fest 2024: Take Flight on Sept. 27-29. Ingenuity Fest, held at the 300,000-square-foot Hamilton Collaborative, features artwork, musicians, dancers, poets, and performances of all types. It also highlights maker and innovator exhibits, fine art, and more.

NASA Glenn’s staff shared opportunities for the community to engage directly with NASA through prize challenges, crowdsourcing, and citizen science. Through these platforms, the public can make an impact on NASA’s mission by providing innovative solutions to address the agency’s needs.

NASA Graphics and Visualization Lab’s Nikhita Kalluri shows visitors NASA’s advanced visualization technology during the Cleveland Ingenuity Fest 2024: Take Flight. Credit: NASA/Debbie Welch

Guests learned about the agency’s mission to send the first woman and first person of color to the Moon through the Artemis program, experienced virtual reality visualizations showing NASA’s work with radioisotope power systems, and learned about the effects of drag on an aircraft using a mini wind tunnel. The Graphics and Visualization Lab showcased NASA’s advanced visualization technology to provide innovative solutions for the agency and the scientific community.