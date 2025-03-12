Suggested Searches

1 min read

NASA Glenn Welcomes Spring 2025 Interns

Doreen Zudell

Editor

Mar 12, 2025
Article
A large group of smiling college-age students gather for a group photo.
Students from colleges and universities across the country gather to start their adventure as spring interns at NASA’s Glenn Research Center in Cleveland.
Credit: NASA/Jef Janis 

NASA’s Glenn Research Center is hosting 45 spring interns at its Cleveland and Sandusky, Ohio, campuses through May 16. This group represents 43 universities across the country, spanning from Arizona to Ohio to Texas. 

Through NASA’s internship programs, students gain practical experience while working side-by-side with scientists, engineers, and individuals from many other professions. The interns are contributing to a broad range of innovative projects, such as AI-driven aerospace design, electrified aircraft visualization, spaceflight material flammability, superconducting coil testing, fission surface power for sustained lunar and Martian exploration, and more.  

Their research supports NASA’s mission in advancing aeronautics, space technology, and scientific discovery. Several students are returning for repeat internships, reinforcing NASA Glenn’s role as a leader in STEM workforce development.  


