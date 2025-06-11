NASA Glenn Employees Recognized by Astronaut Corps

Presenters and NASA Glenn Research Center’s Silver Snoopy Award recipients at the center on Wednesday, May 14, 2025. Left to right: Deputy Center Director Dawn Schaible, Ron Johns, Joshua Finkbeiner, Rula Coroneos, Tyler Hickman, and astronaut Randy Bresnik. Credit: NASA/Sara Lowthian-Hanna

Four of NASA Glenn Research Center’s employees have received the coveted NASA Silver Snoopy Award. This award, overseen by NASA’s Space Flight Awareness program, is a special honor given to NASA employees and contractors for their outstanding achievements related to flight safety and mission success. It is the astronauts’ personal award to recognize excellence and is given to less than 1% of the workforce annually.

Deputy Center Director Dawn Schaible, joined by astronaut Randy Bresnik, presented the awards at the center in Cleveland on May 14. Bresnik was part of a crew in 2009 that delivered 30,000 pounds of essential parts and equipment to the International Space Station. He served as the commander of the space station for Expedition 53 and flight engineer for Expedition 52.

The recipients include Rula Coroneos, Joshua Finkbeiner, Tyler Hickman, and Ron Johns. Each of the honorees has played a crucial role in supporting the Artemis campaign, which will explore the Moon and prepare for human missions to Mars. The award recipients have made significant contributions to the success of the Orion spacecraft and its European Service Module and have been dedicated to the safety and success of Artemis I and upcoming Artemis missions.