NASA to Stream SpaceX Crew-12 Return, Splashdown Live

NASA’s SpaceX Crew-12 members gather for a portrait in the pressure suits they will wear when they depart the International Space Station inside the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft. From left, Roscosmos cosmonaut and mission specialist Andrey Fedyaev, NASA astronauts Jack Hathaway and Jessica Meir, Crew-12 pilot and commander respectively, and ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut and mission specialist Sophie Adenot. Credit: NASA/Anil Menon

NASA and SpaceX are targeting no earlier than 8:05 a.m. EDT, Wednesday, Oct. 7, for the undocking of the agency’s SpaceX Crew-12 mission from the International Space Station, pending weather conditions.

An Oct. 7 undock puts NASA astronauts Jessica Meir and Jack Hathaway, ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Sophie Adenot, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev on schedule to splash down off the coast of California at approximately 11:34 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 8.

NASA’s live Crew-12 return coverage will stream through a variety of platforms. Learn where to watch online:

https://www.nasa.gov/live

Mission managers continue monitoring conditions in the recovery area, as undocking of the SpaceX Dragon depends on spacecraft readiness, recovery team readiness, weather conditions in the Pacific off the coast of California, and other factors.

NASA’s coverage is as follows (all times Eastern and subject to change based on real-time operations):

Wednesday, Oct. 7

6 a.m.: Hatch closure coverage begins

6:20 a.m.: Hatch closing

7:45 a.m.: Undocking coverage begins

8:05 a.m.: Undocking

Following the conclusion of undocking coverage, NASA will provide audio-only communications between Crew-12, the space station, and flight controllers during Dragon’s transit away from the orbital complex.

Thursday, Oct. 8

10:20 a.m.: Return coverage begins

10:46 a.m.: Deorbit burn

11:34 a.m.: Splashdown

1:15 p.m.: International Space Station briefing for Crew-12 return and SpaceX Commercial Resupply Services-35 launch with the following participants:

Bill Spetch, deputy manager of Commercial, NASA’s Low Earth Orbit Program

Dr. Liz Warren, deputy chief scientist, NASA’s Low Earth Orbit Program

Lee Echerd, senior mission manager, Customer Operations and Integration, SpaceX

Andreas Mogensen, leader, Human Exploration Group, ESA

To participate virtually in the teleconference, media must contact the NASA Johnson newsroom for call details by 12 p.m., Oct. 8, at: jsccommu@mail.nasa.gov or 281-483-5111. To ask questions, media must dial in no later than 10 minutes before the start of the call. The agency’s media credentialing policy is available online.

For more information about the Crew-12 mission, visit:

https://www.nasa.gov/mission/nasas-spacex-crew-12

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Joshua Finch / Jimi Russell

Headquarters, Washington

202-358-1100

joshua.a.finch@nasa.gov / james.j.russell@nasa.gov

Sandra Jones / Joseph Zakrzewski

Johnson Space Center, Houston

281-483-5111

sandra.p.jones@nasa.gov / joseph.a.zakrzewski@nasa.gov

Steve Siceloff

Kennedy Space Center, Fla.

321-867-2468

steven.p.siceloff@nasa.gov