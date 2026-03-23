NASA to Provide Update on Implementation of National Space Policy

The Moon is seen shining over the SLS (Space Launch System) and Orion spacecraft, atop the mobile launcher on February 1, 2026. The rocket is currently at Launch Pad 39B at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, as teams are preparing for a wet dress rehearsal to practice timelines and procedures for the launch of Artemis II. Credit: NASA/Sam Lott

NASA will host a public event at 9 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, March 24, at the Mary W. Jackson NASA Headquarters in Washington to outline how the agency is executing President Donald J. Trump’s National Space Policy and accelerating preparations for America’s return to the surface of the Moon by 2028.

The program will open with remarks from NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman, followed by a series of high-level panels providing updates on mission priorities, including sending the first astronauts to the lunar surface in more than 50 years, establishing the initial elements of a permanent lunar base, getting America underway in space on nuclear propulsion, and other objectives.

At 4:45 p.m., NASA will hold a live news conference from headquarters to provide an update on the agency’s progress toward implementing the National Space Policy and recapping major announcements discussed throughout the day.

NASA participants include:

Administrator Jared Isaacman

Associate Administrator Amit Kshatriya

Dana Weigel, program manager, International Space Station Program

Carlos Garcia-Galan, program executive, Moon Base

Steve Sinacore, program executive, Fission Surface Power

Dr. Nicola Fox, associate administrator, Science Mission Directorate

Dr. Lori Glaze, program manager, Moon to Mars Program

The full program and news conference will stream live on NASA+, Amazon Prime, and the agency’s YouTube channel. Learn how to stream NASA content through a variety of online platforms, including social media.

This event is invitation-only for in-person attendance. To participate virtually in the news conference, members of the media must RSVP no later than two hours before the start of the event to Cheryl Warner at: cheryl.m.warner@nasa.gov. NASA’s media accreditation policy is available online.

For more information about NASA’s missions, visit:

https://www.nasa.gov

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Bethany Stevens / Cheryl Warner

Headquarters, Washington

202-358-1600

bethany.c.stevens@nasa.gov / cheryl.m.warner@nasa.gov