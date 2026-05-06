NASA Sets Coverage for SpaceX 34th Station Resupply Launch, Arrival

A SpaceX Dragon cargo spacecraft supporting NASA’s SpaceX CRS-33 mission approaches the International Space Station on Aug. 25, 2025, for an automated docking to the Harmony module’s forward port. Credit: NASA

NASA and SpaceX are targeting 7:16 p.m. EDT Tuesday, May 12, for the next launch to deliver science, supplies, and equipment to the International Space Station. This will be the 34th SpaceX commercial resupply services mission to the orbital outpost for NASA.

Carrying about 6,500 pounds of cargo, a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft will lift off aboard a Falcon 9 rocket from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. Dragon is scheduled to dock autonomously at about 9:50 a.m. Thursday, May 14, to the forward port of the station’s Harmony module.

Watch NASA’s launch and arrival coverage on NASA+, Amazon Prime, and the agency’s YouTube channel. Learn how to watch NASA content through a variety of online platforms, including social media.

In addition to cargo for the crew aboard the space station, Dragon will deliver several new experiments, including a project to determine how well Earth-based simulators mimic microgravity conditions, a bone scaffold made from wood that could produce new treatments for fragile bone conditions like osteoporosis, and equipment to evaluate how red blood cells and the spleen change in space to protect future astronauts. The Dragon spacecraft also will carry a new instrument to study charged particles around the Earth that can impact power grids and satellites, an investigation that could provide a fundamental understanding of how planets form, and an instrument designed to take highly accurate measurements of sunlight reflected by Earth and the Moon.

The Dragon spacecraft is scheduled to remain at the space station until mid-June when it will depart the orbiting laboratory and return to Earth with time-sensitive research and cargo, ahead of splashing down off the coast of California.

NASA’s mission coverage is as follows (all times Eastern and subject to change based on real-time operations):

Monday, May 11

11 a.m.: Prelaunch media teleconference with the following participants:

Bill Spetch, operations and integration manager, NASA’s International Space Station Program

Dr. Liz Warren, deputy chief scientist, NASA’s International Space Station Program

Lee Echerd, senior mission manger, Government and Commercial Mission Management, SpaceX

Brian Cizek, launch weather officer, Cape Canaveral Space Force Station’s 45th Weather Squadron

Media who wish to participate by phone must request dial-in information by 10 a.m. on May 11, by emailing the NASA Kennedy newsroom at: ksc-newsroom@mail.nasa.gov.

Audio of the media teleconference will stream live on the agency’s YouTube channel.

Tuesday, May 12

7 p.m.: Launch coverage begins on NASA+, Amazon Prime, and YouTube.

Launch coverage also will be available on the NASA website, and will include live streaming and blog updates beginning no earlier than 7 p.m., and proceed as countdown milestones occur.

On-demand streaming video on NASA+ and photos of the launch will be available shortly after liftoff. For questions about countdown coverage, contact the NASA Kennedy newsroom at 321-867-2468. Follow countdown coverage on NASA’s International Space Station blog for updates.

7:16 p.m.: Launch

Thursday, May 14

8:20 a.m.: Arrival coverage begins on NASA+, Amazon Prime, and YouTube.

9:50 a.m.: Docking

Attend launch virtually

Members of the public can register to attend this launch virtually. NASA’s virtual guest program for this mission also includes curated launch resources, notifications about related opportunities or changes, and a stamp for the NASA virtual guest passport following launch.

Watch, Engage on social media

Let people know you’re watching the mission on X, Facebook, and Instagram by following and tagging these accounts:

X: @NASA, @NASASpaceOps, @NASAKennedy, @Space_Station, @ISS_CASIS

Facebook: NASA, NASAKennedy, ISS, ISS National Lab

Instagram: @NASA, @NASAKennedy, @ISS, @ISSNationalLab

Learn more about International Space Station operations and research at:

https://www.nasa.gov/station

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Jimi Russell

Headquarters, Washington

202-358-1100

james.j.russell@nasa.gov

Danielle Sempsrott / Leejay Lockhart

Kennedy Space Center, Fla.

321-867-2468

danielle.c.sempsrott@nasa.gov / leejay.lockhart@nasa.gov

Sandra Jones / Joseph Zakrzewski

Johnson Space Center, Houston

281-483-5111

sandra.p.jones@nasa.gov / joseph.a.zakrzewskI@nasa.gov