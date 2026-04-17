NASA, OPM Announce New NASA Force Website, Open Job Applications 

NASA and the U.S. Office of Personnel Management opened a new NASA Force website on Friday, April 17, 2026. Credit: NASA

NASA and the U.S. Office of Personnel Management (OPM) launched the NASA Force website on Friday, opening applications for roles aimed at recruiting the nation’s top engineers and technologists to support America’s air and space program.

NASA Force, a new hiring initiative developed in partnership with OPM, will recruit and place high-impact technical talent into mission-critical roles supporting NASA’s exploration, research, and advanced technology priorities, ensuring the agency has the cutting-edge expertise needed to maintain U.S. leadership in air and space.

“NASA Force is bringing highly skilled early- to mid-career engineers, technologists and innovators to help us achieve our world-changing missions,” said NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman. “Our successful Artemis II mission has inspired the world and generated tremendous interest to join our workforce to be part of the Golden Age of innovation and exploration.”

NASA Force is part of a broader US Tech Force initiative established by OPM to recruit elite technical professionals into federal service at multiple agencies to modernize systems, accelerate innovation, and strengthen mission delivery.

“NASA has always shown the world what American talent can achieve when it’s pointed at a bold mission,” said OPM Director Scott Kupor. “NASA Force is about making sure the agency has access to the next generation of innovation and strong partnerships with private sector talent to drive its very ambitious agenda.”

The first job application under NASA Force is for aerospace engineer positions for a two-year term position, with the potential for additional term extensions. Additional openings are expected in the coming weeks and months.

If interested in jobs in addition to NASA Force, visit:

https://www.usajobs.gov

NASA is taking deliberate steps to retain and bolster its internal talent pipeline, strengthen technical core competencies and in-house capabilities, and foster an enduring culture of technical resilience. NASA Force is one part of the agency’s workforce efforts aimed at achieving the President’s national space policy and maintaining unrivaled U.S. leadership in air and space exploration.

To learn more about NASA Force and apply for jobs, visit:

https://www.nasaforce.gov

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Camille Gallo / Jennifer Dooren

Headquarters, Washington

202-358-1600

camille.m.gallo@nasa.gov / jennifer.m.dooren@nasa.gov