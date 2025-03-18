NASA Invites Media to 62nd Annual Goddard Space Science Symposium

Media are invited to meet leaders in the space community during the 62nd annual Goddard Space Science Symposium, taking place from Wednesday, March 19, to Friday, March 21, at Martin’s Crosswinds in Greenbelt, Maryland. The symposium will also be streamed online.

Hosted by the American Astronautical Society (AAS) in conjunction with NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, the symposium examines the current state and future of space science and space exploration at large by convening leading minds across NASA, other government agencies, policy, academia, and industry – collectively navigating a path forward by identifying the opportunities and challenges ahead.

This year’s theme, “Pathways and Partnerships for U.S. Leadership in Earth and Space Science,” highlights the evolving collaborative landscape between the public and private sectors, as well as how it is helping the United States remain and grow as a leading space power.

“Earth and space science are complex by nature, with a growing list of public and private enterprises carving out their space,” said Christa Peters-Lidard, co-chair of the symposium planning committee and Goddard’s director of sciences and exploration. “It’s an exciting time as we work to determine the future trajectory of space exploration in this new era, and the Goddard Space Science Symposium is an instrumental tool for gathering the insights of leading experts across a broad spectrum.”

AAS President Ron Birk and Goddard Deputy Center Director Cynthia Simmons will deliver the symposium’s opening remarks on March 19, followed by panels on enabling science and exploration from the Moon to Mars and navigating space science and exploration policy. Greg Autry, associate provost for space commercialization and strategy at the University of Central Florida, will deliver the keynote address. The first day will conclude with an industry night reception.

The second day of the symposium on Thursday, March 20, will feature panels on enhancing U.S. economic leadership through science, the Habitable Worlds Observatory, and the confluence of public science and the private sector. Gillian Bussey, deputy chief science officer for the U.S. Space Force, will serve as the luncheon speaker.

Panels on the third and final day, March 21, will discuss integrating multi-sector data to advance Earth and space science, the Heliophysics Decadal Survey, and the space weather enterprise. Mark Clampin, acting deputy associate administrator for the NASA Science Mission Directorate, will provide the luncheon address.

Media interested in arranging interviews with NASA speakers should contact Jacob Richmond, Goddard acting news chief.

For more information on the Goddard Space Science Symposium and the updated program, or to register as a media representative, visit https://astronautical.org/events/goddard.

For more information on NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, visit https://www.nasa.gov/goddard.

Media Contact:

Jacob Richmond

NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, Greenbelt, Md.