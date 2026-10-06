NASA Glenn Invites Phase 1 Proposals for Aerospace Power Systems Laboratory

NASA’s Glenn Research Center in Cleveland is seeking Phase 1 proposals for the design and construction of the Aerospace Power Systems Laboratory. The principal purpose of this procurement is to deliver a laboratory facility to support the testing and development of power systems, with associated site work, infrastructure, and systems.

The laboratory will provide modern test facilities to advance power research and enable NASA to meet current and future mission needs. Glenn’s expertise in power is crucial to the Artemis program, the Moon Base, and the exploration of Mars and beyond.

Proposals submitted in response to this solicitation are due no later than Oct. 30, 2026, at 1 p.m. EST.

NASA will conduct this acquisition as a full and open competition. The North American Industry Classification System (NAICS) code for this acquisition is 236220, and the small business size standard of $45 million.

The anticipated contract award date is Dec. 16, 2026. The contract will be performed on-site at NASA Glenn and off-site at the contractor’s facilities.

Proposals for this solicitation are required to be submitted through NASA’s Enterprise File Sharing and Sync Box (EFSS Box), a FedRAMP Moderate certified platform.

All questions regarding this request should be submitted electronically, in writing, to John Christel, contracting officer, at john.a.christel@nasa.gov on or before Oct. 12, 2026. Offerors are encouraged to submit questions as soon as possible for consideration.

For more information about NASA and agency programs, visit:

https://www.nasa.gov

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Kristen Parker

Glenn Research Center, Cleveland

216-990-4386

kristen.m.parker@nasa.gov