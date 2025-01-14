NASA Deputy Administrator to Receive 2025 National Space Award

NASA Deputy Administrator Pam Melroy gives keynote remarks during the 37th Space Symposium, Tuesday, April 5, 2022, in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Photo Credit: (NASA/Bill Ingalls)

The Rotary National Award for Space Achievement Foundation has selected NASA Deputy Administrator Pam Melroy, a retired United States Air Force colonel and former NASA astronaut, to receive the 2025 National Space Trophy on April 25 in Houston.

“This honor is not just a reflection of my journey but a testament to the incredible teams and visionaries I’ve been privileged to work alongside,” said Melroy. “Exploring space is the ultimate act of human aspiration, proving time and again that when we dream together, we achieve the impossible. Being selected for the National Space Trophy is a humbling reminder of how far we’ve come — and how much further we can go.”

Vanessa Wyche, director of NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston, who nominated Melroy alongside former NASA Johnson director Michael Coats, said, “Pam has brilliantly paved the way for future generations pursuing careers in STEM fields through her exemplary leadership, dedication to mission excellence, and integral contributions to the advancement of space exploration. I am thrilled and immensely proud that Pam is receiving this well-deserved recognition.”

Sworn in as NASA’s deputy administrator on June 21, 2021, Melroy assists NASA Administrator Bill Nelson on key agency decisions, defines the agency’s strategic vision, and represents NASA to key government and international partners.

Melroy first joined NASA as an astronaut in 1994 and holds the distinction of being only one of two women to command a space shuttle. She spent more than 38 days in space across three space shuttle missions, all contributing to the assembly of the International Space Station. She served as pilot for STS-92 in 2000 and STS-112 in 2002, and she commanded STS-120 in 2007.

After serving more than two decades in the U.S. Air Force and as a NASA astronaut, Melroy transitioned to leadership roles at Lockheed Martin, the Federal Aviation Administration, the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, and Nova Systems Pty, Australia. Additionally, she was as an advisor to the Australian Space Agency and a member of the National Space Council’s Users Advisory Group.

The Rotary National Award for Space Achievement Foundation invites members of the public and the aerospace community to attend the Space Awards gala where Melroy will be recognized with the National Space Trophy. For more information on Melroy, visit:

