NASA Astronaut Shannon Walker Retires

NASA astronaut Shannon Walker on the International Space Station

NASA astronaut Shannon Walker retired July 10, concluding a career that spanned 38 years, including 30 years of federal service and more than 21 years as an astronaut. During two spaceflights, she spent 330 days in orbit, contributing to hundreds of scientific experiments and technology demonstrations for the benefit of humanity.

Walker served as a mission specialist during NASA’s SpaceX Crew-1 mission to the International Space Station in 2020, the first crewed operational Dragon spacecraft flight. She also was the first woman to fly aboard a Dragon spacecraft. Once aboard the orbiting laboratory, Walker joined the Expedition 64/65 crew and briefly commanded Expedition 65, logging 167 days in space before returning to Earth in May 2021.

She spent 163 days in space during her first spaceflight in 2010 as a member of the space station’s Expedition 24/25 crew. She was the pilot of the Soyuz TMA-19, which became the first crew to dock with the station’s Rassvet module.

“Shannon’s dedication to human space exploration has left an incredible impact, not just here in Houston, but across the industry,” said Steve Koerner, acting director of NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston. “Her leadership and guidance will be missed immensely, but she leaves behind a legacy of excellence that will continue to inspire the next generation of explorers for decades to come.”

Most recently, Walker served as the deputy chief of the Astronaut Office. She also oversaw the 2021 class of astronaut candidates, supervising their training and graduation in 2024.

“Shannon and I were a part of the same astronaut class back when we first started,” said Joe Acaba, chief of the Astronaut Office at NASA Johnson. “She has been a great friend to me ever since and a great leader within the Astronaut Office. I could not imagine a better partner by my side when, nearly 20 years later, we’d become chief and deputy chief. She has undoubtedly been a positive influence on this office, and her retirement is well-deserved.”

Walker began her career as a flight controller in the Mission Control Center at NASA Johnson, supporting several shuttle missions. She next worked in the International Space Station Program Office, helping to develop, build, and integrate hardware for the space station. In the early days of the space station, she returned to mission control, leading the engineering team responsible for the space station’s technical health.

She was selected as an astronaut in 2004. After completing her initial two years of training, she served as a crew support astronaut and worked as a capsule communicator, or capcom. She also held leadership positions within the several branches of the Astronaut Office focused on International Space Station operations, crew Soyuz missions, and supporting astronauts with flight assignments. She also commanded the NASA Extreme Environment Mission Operations project, or NEEMO 15 underwater mission.

“I had always known I wanted to be an astronaut when I grew up, but looking back on the past 38 years, I never would have imagined how many adventures my career would take me on,” said Walker. “I feel fortunate to have been able to work with people all over the world in the pursuit of space exploration. I have seen a lot of change in the evolution of human spaceflight, and I know the future is in good hands with all the talented people we have here and the generations yet to come.”

The Houston native attended Rice University in her hometown, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in physics, followed by a master’s degree and doctorate in space physics.

Learn more about how NASA explores the unknown and innovates for the benefit of humanity at: https://www.nasa.gov/

-end-

Chelsey Ballarte

Johnson Space Center, Houston

281-483-5111

Chelsey.n.ballarte@nasa.gov