NASA Astronaut Reid Wiseman to Join NFL Fans in Baltimore

NASA astronaut Reid Wiseman prepares to depart the Neil A. Armstrong Operations and Checkout Building for Launch Complex 39B at the agency’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida to board NASA’s Artemis II SLS (Space Launch System) rocket and Orion spacecraft for the agency’s Artemis II launch on April 1, 2026. Credit: NASA/John Kraus

As part of NASA’s new Inspiration Tour, Reid Wiseman, NASA astronaut and commander of the agency’s Artemis II mission, will highlight America’s strengths in space exploration and aeronautics innovation at the Baltimore Ravens vs. New Orleans Saints game in Baltimore on Sunday, Sept. 20.

A Baltimore native, Wiseman is a 27-year Navy veteran and NASA astronaut who spent 175 days in space over two missions. On April 1, Wiseman launched from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida on a SLS (Space Launch System) rocket as part of the Artemis II mission. Wiseman and his fellow Artemis II crew members completed a historic lunar flyby, marking humanity’s return to the vicinity of the Moon for the first time in more than 50 years.

Wiseman also will be available for media interviews inside the stadium at 12:20 p.m. To RSVP for the media availability, please contact Shaneequa Vereen at: shaneequa.y.vereen@nasa.gov.

NASA team members will engage with fans at the agency’s Experience Zone, located outside the stadium from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. before the game. Fans can learn more about NASA’s return to the Moon through the agency’s Artemis program, enjoy interactive games, and capture photos at a selfie station and with a large, inflatable NASA logo.

With stops across the nation, NASA’s Inspiration Tour convenes academic, industry, and public sector stakeholders to connect the agency with the people, technologies, and organizations that drive American leadership in space.

The tour will culminate in MAX POWER, a public exposition of American air and space innovation, Saturday, Nov. 7, and Sunday, Nov. 8, on and near the agency’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Held in honor of America’s historic 250th anniversary, the multi-day, family-friendly event will showcase the next-generation aircraft, spacecraft, autonomous vehicles, and technologies that will help define the future of transportation in air and space.

For more information about MAX POWER and the agency’s missions, visit:

https://www.nasa.gov/maxpower

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Camille Gallo / Jessica Taveau

Headquarters, Washington

202-358-1600

camille.m.gallo@nasa.gov / jessica.c.taveau@nasa.gov