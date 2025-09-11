Suggested Searches

1 min read

NASA Armstrong to Host Partnership Day Oct. 21-22

The headshot image of Dede Dinius

Dede Dinius

NASA Armstrong News Chief

Sep 11, 2025
RELEASE25-02NR

Armstrong Flight Research Center

Poster for NASA Armstrong’s Partnership Day, Oct. 21-22, 2025. Background shows four aircraft in flight. NASA logo appears at the top right. Text reads: “Partnership Day, Oct. 21–22, 2025: Seeking innovative companies ready to collaborate on groundbreaking research and development. Whether you’re expanding aerospace capabilities or pioneering next-gen tech, NASA’s Armstrong Flight Research Center in Edwards, California, can provide the expertise, resources, and support to help your company reach new frontiers.” A QR code at the bottom links to an email interest form at AFRC-CAL-330-Partnerships@mail.nasa.gov.
NASA Graphics

NASA’s Armstrong Flight Research Center in Edwards, California, invites innovative companies, government agencies, and organizations to attend Partnership Days, scheduled for Oct. 21-22, 2025, at the center.

The event offers a unique opportunity to explore collaboration with NASA on cutting-edge research and development in areas such as aerospace, autonomy, sustainability, and more. Attendees will engage with NASA experts and learn how Armstrong’s capabilities can help accelerate innovation and bring transformative technologies to life.

Space is limited, and RSVP is required by Sept. 26.

To register, scan the QR code on the event poster or email AFRC-CAL-330-Partnerships@mail.nasa.gov.

What: NASA Armstrong Partnership Days

When: Oct. 21-22, 2025

Where: NASA’s Armstrong Flight Research Center, Edwards, California

Who: Industry leaders, government agencies, and organizations interested in research and development partnerships with NASA

For information about NASA Armstrong and other agency programs, visit:

https://www.nasa.gov/armstrong

-end-

Dede Dinius
Armstrong Flight Research Center, Edwards, California
661-276-5701
darin.l.dinius@nasa.gov

Explore More

2 min read

NASA Tests Tools to Assess Drone Safety Over Cities

Article 3 weeks ago
3 min read

NASA Uses Wind Tunnel to Test Advanced Air Mobility Aircraft Wing

Article 1 month ago
3 min read

NASA Drop Test Supports Safer Air Taxi Design and Certification

Article 2 months ago
Keep Exploring

Discover More Topics From NASA

Missions

Humans in Space

Climate Change

Solar System