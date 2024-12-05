NASA Astronauts Compete in ISS “Olympics”

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that

supports HTML5 video The International Space Station Olympics. NASA

“Over the past few days on the International Space Station, we’ve had an absolute blast pretending to be Olympic athletes,” astronaut Matt Dominick started off in a crew message. “We, of course, have had the benefits of weightlessness…We can’t imagine how hard this must be, to be such a world-class athlete doing your sports under actual gravity. So from all of us aboard the International Space Station to every single athlete in the Olympic Games, Godspeed!”

250 miles above Earth, NASA astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS) held their own version of the 2024 Summer Olympics. Before the athletes competed on the ground in Paris, astronauts Matthew Dominick, Suni Williams, Butch Wilmore, Jeanette Epps, Tracy Dyson, and Mike Barratt brought the spirit of the Games to space, showcasing their own unique series of sports.

The two-minute epic montage, released on July 26, begins with crew members passing a uniquely orbital Olympic torch, crafted right aboard the space station. Each astronaut warms up for their event, with a standout moment featuring Butch Wilmore taking a sip from a floating sphere of water.

Let the games begin!

NASA astronaut Tracy Dyson kicked things off by powerlifting two of her fellow astronauts. Then Jeanette Epps went for the gold in the long jump. Matthew Dominick defied microgravity, executing a flawless gymnastics routine as he flew through the station. Suni Williams showcased her focus and strength, becoming the first to compete on the pommel horse in space. Mike Barratt gave it his all in the discus. And finally, Butch Wilmore set a record with his shotput throw!

The crew ended the video with a heartfelt message to all Olympic athletes, celebrating the spirit of international cooperation—a core principle of space station operations. The video was shared collaboratively across multiple social media channels, amplifying its reach and impact. Both NASA and the official Olympics social media accounts posted the video, showcasing the astronauts’ unique tribute to the Games. A special version of the video was also shared on the First Lady’s Instagram account, further emphasizing the spirit of international unity and the connection between space exploration and global events. This coordinated effort highlighted the collaboration between NASA and the Olympics, bringing attention to the shared values of teamwork, perseverance, and global cooperation.