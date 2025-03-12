Suggested Searches

Sun Rises on Crew-10 at Launch Pad

Monika Luabeya

Mar 12, 2025
The upper portion of a rocket with a spacecraft on top are visible in this picture. Both NASA logos are visible - the "worm" and the "meatball." A white bridge with several rectangular windows connects to the Dragon spacecraft. The Sun is rising in the background, brightening the sky slightly with an orange glow. The ground below is dark.
SpaceX

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the company’s Dragon spacecraft on top is seen during sunrise on the launch pad at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, ahead of the agency’s SpaceX Crew-10 launch.

NASA astronauts Anne McClainNichole Ayers, JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) astronaut Takuya Onishi, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Kirill Peskov will lift off from Launch Complex 39A at NASA Kennedy. Once aboard the International Space Station, the Crew-10 members will conduct new scientific research to prepare for human exploration beyond low Earth orbit and benefit humanity on Earth. The crew is scheduled to conduct material flammability tests for future spacecraft designs, engage with students via ham radio and use its existing hardware to test a backup lunar navigation solution, and participate in an integrated study to better understand physiological and psychological changes to the human body to provide valuable insights for future deep space missions.

Watch the launch live on NASA+. Coverage begins at 3:45 p.m. EDT on March 12, 2025, with launch scheduled for 7:48 p.m. EDT.

Image credit: SpaceX