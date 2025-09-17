Space Station Science

Suggested Searches

The headshot image of Monika Luabeya

Monika Luabeya

Sep 17, 2025
An astronaut smiles at the camera while she works at a glovebox on the International Space Station. Her hands are inside the glove box. She is wearing a black headset.
NASA/Jonny Kim

NASA astronaut Zena Cardman processes bone cell samples inside the Kibo laboratory module’s Life Science Glovebox on Aug. 28, 2025, as part of an experiment that tests how microgravity affects bone-forming and bone-degrading cells and explore potential ways to prevent bone loss. This research could help protect astronauts on future long-duration missions to the Moon and Mars, while also advancing treatments for millions of people on Earth who suffer from osteoporosis.

Image credit: NASA/Jonny Kim