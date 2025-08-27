Portrait of an Astronaut

NASA/Josh Valcarcel

NASA astronaut Zena Cardman poses for a portrait in a photography studio on March 22, 2024, at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas.

Cardman is currently aboard the International Space Station, where she perform research, technology demonstrations, and maintenance activities. Recently, she took a robotics test on a computer for the portion of the CIPHER study that measures space-caused changes to her brain structure and function; she also installed high-definition cameras on a spacesuit helmet.

Cardman launched to the space station on NASA’s SpaceX Crew-11 mission. Members of Crew-11 will contribute to NASA’s Artemis campaign by simulating Moon landing scenarios that future crews may encounter near the lunar South Pole.

