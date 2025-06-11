Portrait of a Bobcat

At NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, a bobcat wades through one of the waterways near Launch Pad 39B. NASA/Tony Gray

A NASA photographer captured this June 14, 2013, photo of a bobcat wading through a waterway near Launch Pad 38B at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Bobcats are just one of over 30 mammal species that call the Merritt Island National Wildlife Refuge home, along with hundreds of bird, fish, amphibian, and reptile species. The refuge, which shares space with NASA Kennedy, is also home to over 1,000 known plant species.

