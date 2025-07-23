Suggested Searches

1 min read

NASA Astronaut Jonny Kim, Axiom Mission 4 Commander Peggy Whitson Conduct Research in Space

The headshot image of Monika Luabeya

Monika Luabeya

Jul 23, 2025
Image Article
An Asian man and a white woman float inside the International Space Station's Destiny laboratory module. They are both wearing blue shirts and both are looking at the camera. The laboratory module has a lot of exposed cables and parts visible. There are even laptop computers floating nearby.
JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency)/Takuya Onishi

In this photo from June 28, 2025, Expedition 73 flight engineer Jonny Kim and former NASA astronaut and director of human spaceflight at Axiom Space Peggy Whitson work together inside the International Space Station’s Destiny laboratory module setting up hardware for cancer research.

The hardware is used to culture patient-derived cancer cells, model their growth in microgravity, and test a state-of-the-art fluorescence microscope. Results of this study may lead to earlier cancer detection methods, development of advanced cancer treatments, and promote future stem cell research in space.

Whitson returned to Earth on July 15, 2025, with fellow Axiom Mission 4 crew members ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, ESA (European Space Agency) project astronaut Sławosz Uznański-Wiśniewski of Poland, and Hungarian to Orbit (HUNOR) astronaut Tibor Kapu of Hungary. They completed about two and a half weeks in space.

Image credit: JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency)/Takuya Onishi