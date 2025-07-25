Celebrating 25 Years of Continuous Human Presence Aboard the International Space Station 

NASA/Jonny Kim

NASA and its partners have supported humans continuously living and working in space since November 2000. A truly global endeavor, the International Space Station has been visited by more than 280 people from 23 countries and a variety of international and commercial spacecraft. The unique microgravity laboratory has hosted more than 4,000 experiments from more than 5,000 researchers in more than 110 countries. The space station also is facilitating the growth of a commercial market in low Earth orbit for research, technology development, and crew and cargo transportation.

NASA created a dedicated logo to symbolize this historic achievement. The logo is visible in the cupola of the space station in this July 17, 2025, image. The central astronaut figure is representative of all those who have lived and worked aboard the station during the 25 years of continuous human presence. In the dark sky of space surrounding the astronaut are 15 stars, which symbolize the 15 partner nations that support the orbiting laboratory.

There is a visual representation of the space station toward the edge of the design, where humans have had a continuous presence for the past 25 years. The Earth represents the planet which the station orbits and that science conducted aboard the orbiting laboratory is for the benefit of all. Integrated into the border of the design is the number “25” to further represent the 25 years of human presence aboard the space station.

After 25 years of continuous human presence, the space station remains a training and proving ground for deep space missions, enabling NASA to focus on Artemis missions to the Moon and Mars.

For more information about the International Space Station, please visit https://www.nasa.gov/international-space-station/.

Text credit: Kara Slaughter

Image credit: NASA/Jonny Kim