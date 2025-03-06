NASA Invites You to Share Excitement of Agency’s SpaceX Crew-10 Launch

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying the company’s Dragon spacecraft is launched on NASA’s SpaceX Crew-9 mission to the International Space Station with NASA astronaut Nick Hague and Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov onboard, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. NASA/Keegan Barber

NASA invites the public to take part in virtual activities for the launch of the agency’s SpaceX Crew-10 mission to the International Space Station.

NASA astronauts Anne McClain, commander, and Nichole Ayers, pilot, along with mission specialists JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) astronaut Takuya Onishi and Roscosmos cosmonaut Kirill Peskov, will embark on a flight aboard a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft to the orbiting laboratory. The launch, aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, is targeted for 7:48 p.m. EDT Wednesday, March 12, from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The public can register to be a virtual launch guest and receive curated resources, interactive opportunities, timely launch updates, and a mission-specific collectible stamp for their virtual guest passport after liftoff – all sent straight to their inbox.

A new way to collect and share stamps has arrived. Print one for your virtual guest passport and receive another, made special for sharing on social media. Don’t have a passport yet? Print one here and be ready to add a stamp!

