Past Annual Highlights of Results from the International Space Station Publications

October 1, 2022 – September 30, 2023

This eighth annual report provides an overall highlight of research results published from October 1, 2022 to September 30, 2023 from investigations operated on the space station. Annual Highlights of Results from the International Space Station (October 1, 2022 – September 30, 2023) (PDF, 19.6 MB).

List of Archived ISS Publications October 1, 2022 – September 30, 2023. (PDF, 1.2 MB)

October 1, 2021 – September 30, 2022

This seventh annual report provides an overall highlight of research results published from October 1, 2021 to September 30, 2022 from investigations operated on the space station. Annual Highlights of Results from the International Space Station (October 1, 2021 – September 30, 2022) (PDF, 7.0 MB).

List of Archived ISS Publications October 1, 2021 – September 30, 2022. (PDF, 1.2 MB)

October 1, 2020 – October 1, 2021

This sixth annual report provides an overall highlight of research results published from October 1, 2020 to October 1, 2021 from investigations operated on the space station. Annual Highlights of Results from the International Space Station (October 1, 2020 – October 1, 2021) (PDF, 7.0 MB)

October 1, 2019 – October 1, 2020

This fifth annual report provides an overall highlight of research results published from October 1, 2019 to October 1, 2020 from investigations operated on the space station. Annual Highlights of Results from the International Space Station (October 1, 2019 – October 1, 2020) (PDF, 7.0 MB)

October 1, 2018 – October 1, 2019

This fourth annual report provides an overall highlight of research results published from October 1, 2018 to October 1, 2019 from investigations operated on the space station. Annual Highlights of Results from the International Space Station (October 1, 2018 – October 1, 2019) (PDF, 3.0 MB)

October 1, 2017 – October 1, 2018

This third annual report provides an overall highlight of research results published from October 1, 2017 to October 1, 2018 from investigations operated on the space station. Annual Highlights of Results from the International Space Station (October 1, 2017 – October 1, 2018) (PDF, 5.8MB)

October 1, 2016 – October 1, 2017

This second annual report provides an overall highlight of research results published from October 1, 2016 to October 1, 2017 from investigations operated on the space station. Annual Highlights of Results from the International Space Station (October 1, 2016 – October 1, 2017) (PDF, 5MB)

October 1, 2015 – October 1, 2016

This first annual report provides an overall highlight of research results published from October 1, 2015 to October 1, 2016 from investigations operated on the space station. Annual Highlights of Results from the International Space Station (October 1, 2015 – October 1, 2016) (PDF, 2.6MB)