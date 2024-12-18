NASA’s Spot the Station App Developed by and for the People 

The Spot the Station app was developed in collaboration with the public through a series of crowdsourcing competitions. NASA

With more than 25 years of operations, the International Space Station continues to symbolize discovery and cooperation for the benefit of humanity. Since 2012, observers have interacted with the space station through NASA’s Spot the Station website, a web browser-based tool that includes interactive maps for users to track the station and find viewpoints closest to their location.

A decade after the website’s release, NASA sought to enhance public access to this capability with a mobile app. NASA released the Spot the Station app on IOS and Android in 2023. As of Dec. 2024, it has more than 770,000 users in 227 countries and territories around the globe, according to Ensemble, who NASA contracts to maintain support of the app.

Revamping the Spot the Station experience was more than just an opportunity for NASA to make improvements; it allowed NASA to gather direct input from users by involving them in the development of the new app. Space Operations web and platform lead, Allison Wolff, pitched the idea to publicly crowdsource the app’s development.

In 2022, Wolff and her team supported the release of three separate crowdsourcing competitions, where global communities were invited to design key components of the new Spot the Station app. Participants submitted functional designs, including an augmented reality component not offered on the web version and interfaces for screens such as login and sign-up windows. Multiple winners were awarded prizes totaling $8,550 across the three challenges.

As the former Innovation Strategist in NASA’s Center of Excellence for Collaborative Innovation, part of the agency’s Prizes, Challenges, and Crowdsourcing program, Wolff was well acquainted with the ingenuity and results that stem from public-private collaborations.

“NASA strives to incorporate inclusion and innovation into how we operate. We also collaborate with minds outside the agency because the best ideas can come from very surprising places,” said Wolff.

Not only were the winning designs used in the final product, but the development team gained valuable feedback and worldwide perspectives from everyone who participated in the competition.

“When you use the power of the crowd and get a consistent message about a component or an interface, that’s a good indicator of what is user-friendly,” said Wolff.

Crowdsourcing continues to enhance the app’s functionality, including translating the app into six languages, including Spanish, French, and German, thanks to user contributions. In addition, the app’s code is open source, enabling anyone to modify and use the code for their own projects and support the tool’s growth. NASA will continue to update and improve the app with feedback from the public.

Find more opportunities: www.nasa.gov/get-involved/