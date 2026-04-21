NASA Wins Two Webby Awards, Five Webby People’s Voice Awards

NASA was recognized today by the 30th Annual Webby Awards with two Webby Awards and five Webby People’s Voice Awards, the latter of which are awarded by the voting public. Reflecting the tremendous growth of the Internet, The Webbys now honors excellence in 8 major media types: Websites & Mobile Sites; Video & Film; Advertising, Media & PR; Podcasts; Social & Games; Apps, Software & Immersive; Creators; and new this year, AI.

Since 1998, NASA has been nominated for more than 100 Webby Awards, winning 51 Webbys and 72 People’s Voice Awards.

Full List of NASA's 30th Annual Webby Award Wins

NASA’s Curious Universe Podcast | Earth Series

Webby Winner, People’s Voice Winner

Podcasts, Health, Science and Education (Limited Series and Specials)

NASA’s Webb Telescope and the Universe: Using Social Media to Connect Us All

Webby Winner, People’s Voice Winner

Social, Education and Science

NASA Astronauts Posts From Space

People’s Voice Winner

Social, Education and Science

Hearing Hubble

People’s Voice Winner

Apps, Software and Immersive, Science and Education

Houston We Have a Podcast | Artemis II: The Mission

People’s Voice Winner

Podcasts, Science and Education (Individual Episodes)

About the Webby Awards

Established in 1996 during the web’s infancy, The Webbys is presented by the IADAS—a 3000+ member judging body. The Academy is comprised of Executive Members—leading Internet experts, business figures, luminaries, visionaries, and creative celebrities—and associate members who are former Webby winners, nominees and other internet professionals.

The Webby Awards presents two honors in every category—the Webby Award and the Webby People’s Voice Award. Members of the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS) select the nominees for both awards in each category, as well as the winners of the Webby Awards. In the spirit of the open web, the Webby People’s Voice is chosen by the voting public, and garners millions of votes from all over the world.