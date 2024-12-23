Ken Freeman Receives Air Traffic Control Association (ATCA) Award for ATM-X Digital Information Platform (DIP)

Ken Freeman (center) receives the ATCA Award for ATM-X Digital Information Platform (DIP) from Rachel Jackson, Chair ATCA Board of Directors (left) and Carey Fagan, President and CEO ATCA (right). NASA

Air Traffic Control Association (ATCA) Award to the NASA ATM-X Digital Information Platform (DIP) Team

In November 2024, the Digital Information Platform (DIP) team received the prestigious Industry Award from the Air Traffic Control Association (ATCA) at the annual ATCA Connect Conference in Washington, DC. The award recognized the team’s efforts in supporting NASA’s Sustainable Flight National Partnership (SFNP), which aims for net-zero carbon emissions from aviation by 2050. The DIP sub-project focuses on increasing access to digital aviation information to enable efficient and sustainable airspace operations. DIP team has been conducting live operational demonstrations in North Texas Metroplex environment since 2022 with commercial airlines on the Collaborative Digital Departure Reroute (CDDR) tool that applies machine learning to make predictions on runway availability, departure times, and arrival times. DIP has signed Space Act Agreements with five major US airlines to carryout operational evaluation of CDDR in complex metroplex environments and is now deploying the CDDR capability to Houston. CDDR machine learning algorithm intelligently provides re-routing options to the operators by using real time weather and operational data reducing delays, fuel burn and carbon emissions. DIP is part of the Air Traffic Management – eXploration (ATM-X) project, which is focused on transforming the air traffic management system to accommodate new air vehicles. More information on the ATCA award is at: https://www.atca.org/detail-pages/news/2024/11/15/atca-presents-annual-awards-at-atca-connect-recognizing-exceptional-efforts-made-to-the-worldwide-air-traffic-control-and-airspace-system.