Ames Science Stars of the Month May 2026

NASA Ames Science Directorate Stars of the Month: May 2026

The NASA Ames Science Directorate recognizes the outstanding contributions of (pictured left to right) Lora Jovanović, Tammy Moore, Frances Donovan, and Jaden Ta. Their commitment to the NASA mission represents the entrepreneurial spirit, technical expertise, and collaborative disposition needed to explore this world and beyond.

Space Science Star: Lora Jovanović

Lora Jovanović is a research scientist in the Astrophysics Branch for the Bay Area Environmental Research Institute. Lora is recognized for her major role in significantly increasing the number of experimental optical constant datasets available on the Optical Constants Database, from 297 to 533. These optical constants are critical input parameters for models used to interpret observational data returned from space missions (e.g. SPHEREx , Cassini, New Horizons, Juno).

Space Biosciences Star: Tammy Moore

Tammy Moore is the Space Biosciences Division’s Resource Analyst. Tammy is recognized for her leadership through major changes in budget guidelines and processes and for being a steady source of support for the whole division thanks to her expert knowledge and exceptional determination to help our scientists and engineers.

Space Biosciences Star: Frances Donovan

Frances Donovan is a scientist and project manager in the Space Biosciences Division. Frances

is recognized for her boundless dedication, resourcefulness, and persistence in serving as the

Science Directorate’s Contracting Officer’s Representative for the FILMSS-2 (Fully Integrated Lifecycle Mission Support Services) task, educating and supporting the task requestors, and inventing new approaches to significantly simplify task management.

Earth Science Star: Jaden Ta

Jaden Ta is a deputy project manager in the Earth Science Project Office in the Earth Science Division. Jaden is recognized for her valuable contributions to the Earth Venture Suborbital FarmFlux investigation. She is acknowledged for her leadership in developing the project’s Investigation Implementation Plan and for her strategic role in determining deployment locations for the research aircraft.