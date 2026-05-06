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Ames Science Stars of the Month May 2026

The headshot image of Aaron McKinnon

Aaron McKinnon

May 06, 2026
Article

NASA Ames Science Directorate Stars of the Month: May 2026

Portrait photos of the NASA Ames Stars of the Month for May 2026. pictured left to right) Lora Jovanavić, Tammy Moore, Frances Donovan, and Jaden Ta.

The NASA Ames Science Directorate recognizes the outstanding contributions of (pictured left to right) Lora Jovanović, Tammy Moore, Frances Donovan, and Jaden Ta. Their commitment to the NASA mission represents the entrepreneurial spirit, technical expertise, and collaborative disposition needed to explore this world and beyond.

Studio portrait of Lora Jovanovic, a scientist at NASA Ames Research Center.

Space Science Star: Lora Jovanović

Lora Jovanović is a research scientist in the Astrophysics Branch for the Bay Area Environmental Research Institute. Lora is recognized for her major role in significantly increasing the number of experimental optical constant datasets available on the Optical Constants Database, from 297 to 533. These optical constants are critical input parameters for models used to interpret observational data returned from space missions (e.g. SPHEREx , Cassini, New Horizons, Juno).

Tammy Moore

Space Biosciences Star: Tammy Moore

Tammy Moore is the Space Biosciences Division’s Resource Analyst. Tammy is recognized for her leadership through major changes in budget guidelines and processes and for being a steady source of support for the whole division thanks to her expert knowledge and exceptional determination to help our scientists and engineers.

Portrait photo of NASA Ames space bioscientist Frances Donovan.

Space Biosciences Star: Frances Donovan

Frances Donovan is a scientist and project manager in the Space Biosciences Division. Frances
is recognized for her boundless dedication, resourcefulness, and persistence in serving as the
Science Directorate’s Contracting Officer’s Representative for the FILMSS-2 (Fully Integrated Lifecycle Mission Support Services) task, educating and supporting the task requestors, and inventing new approaches to significantly simplify task management.

Image of NASA Ames scientist Jaden Ta wearing a safety jacket while standing in front of a NASA aircraft.

Earth Science Star: Jaden Ta

Jaden Ta is a deputy project manager in the Earth Science Project Office in the Earth Science Division. Jaden is recognized for her valuable contributions to the Earth Venture Suborbital FarmFlux investigation. She is acknowledged for her leadership in developing the project’s Investigation Implementation Plan and for her strategic role in determining deployment locations for the research aircraft.