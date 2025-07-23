USBR Seal Team Fix Challenge

When a reservoir conduit cannot be closed, thousands of cubic feet of water can roar through uncontrolled, threatening public safety, irreplaceable reservoir storage, and power generation. Seal Team Fix invites engineers, fabricators, and creative problem-solvers to stop that torrent in its tracks. Your mission: design a rapid-deploying, temporary seal that can be deployed to a submerged 3- to 25-ft diameter conduit opening, accommodate differential pressure, and achieve a 95–98 % flow reduction – without leaning on trash racks or other non-structural surfaces. The competition unfolds in three phases: a short-format concept white paper, a funded prototype build, and a lab-scale hydraulic demonstration.

Award: $575,000 in total prizes

Open Date: July 22, 2025

Close Date: October 14, 2025

For more information, visit: https://www.herox.com/SealTeamFix