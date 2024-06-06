Gene editing holds the promise to treat genetic diseases at the source by correcting the faulty genetic patterns within our cells. The National Institutes of Health (NIH) has launched the TARGETED (Targeted Genome Editor Delivery) Challenge to advance genome editing technology by sourcing innovative solutions for delivering genome editors to somatic cells. The Challenge is open to qualified groups or teams from organizations or institutions, particularly those in the genome editing or vehicle delivery fields, and will take place in three phases: Proposal, Preliminary Data, and Final Data, Independent Testing, and Validation.

Government Agency: National Institutes of Health

Award: $6,000,000 in total prizes

Open Date: Phase 1: May 2023; Phase 2: December 2023; Phase 3: April 2025

Close Date: Phase 1: October 2023; Phase 2: January 2025; Phase 3: TBD

For more information, visit: https://www.freelancer.com/nih/targeted-challenge