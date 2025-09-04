NASA TechRise Student Challenge 5

This competition provides a hands-on opportunity for participants to gain critical skills in engineering, computing, electronics, and more that will be required for America’s technical workforce. If you are in sixth to 12th-grade at a U.S. public, private, or charter school – including those in U.S. territories – your challenge is to team up with your schoolmates and develop a science or technology experiment idea for one of the following NASA TechRise flight vehicles:

Suborbital-Spaceship with approximately 3 minutes of microgravity.

with approximately 3 minutes of microgravity. High-Altitude Balloon with approximately 4 to 8 hours of flight time at 70,000 to 95,000 feet and exposure to Earth’s atmosphere, high-altitude radiation, and perspective views of our planet.

Award: $1,500 each to 60 winning teams

Open Date: September 4, 2025

Close Date: November 3, 2025

For more information, visit: https://www.futureengineers.org/nasatechrise