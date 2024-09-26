Let It Go: (After Latching) Challenge

Schematic of a possible antenna deployment system consisting of a series of interconnected hexagons. Image credit: GrabCAD

NASA is seeking innovative solutions for a synchronized antenna deployment system. The primary objective is to develop a mechanism that ensures sequential deployment of antenna panels, addressing a critical aspect of space-based communication technology. In this challenge, participants are tasked with designing a mechanism that will release hexagonal panels in a predetermined sequence. Specifically, the mechanism should trigger the release of the next hexagon in a stack only after the previous one has successfully latched into place. This sequential deployment is crucial for maintaining the antenna’s structural integrity and operational efficiency.

The proposed design must be compatible with one of the winning latch designs from the previous “Let’s Connect” challenge. Additionally, it must integrate seamlessly with the provided backing structure model without compromising the parabolic surface of the antenna. Participants should focus on creating a solution that is both effective and adaptable to existing NASA technologies.

Award: $7,000 in total prizes

Open Date: September 23, 2024

Close Date: November 25, 2024

For more information, visit: https://grabcad.com/challenges/let-it-go-after-latching