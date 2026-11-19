Image credit: CrowdPlat

NASA’s Transformational Tools and Technologies (TTT) is gathering public perspectives on life today and how the world may change by 2075. This challenge asks for conceptual ideas about life in 2075 across four challenge topics.

Ideas should explore how future aviation or aerospace systems could:

Improve efficiency

Help manage resources better

Reduce costs

Strengthen trust and transparency

Connect communities

Improve access to services

Support future national priorities

Ideas should be conceptual rather than technical.

Award: $20,000 in total prizes

Registration Open Date: November 13, 2026

Submission Deadline: January 18, 2027

For more information including registration, rules, and eligibility, visit: https://work.crowdplat.com/challenge/life-2075