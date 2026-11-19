Image credit: CrowdPlat
NASA’s Transformational Tools and Technologies (TTT) is gathering public perspectives on life today and how the world may change by 2075. This challenge asks for conceptual ideas about life in 2075 across four challenge topics.
Ideas should explore how future aviation or aerospace systems could:
- Improve efficiency
- Help manage resources better
- Reduce costs
- Strengthen trust and transparency
- Connect communities
- Improve access to services
- Support future national priorities
Ideas should be conceptual rather than technical.
Award: $20,000 in total prizes
Registration Open Date: November 13, 2026
Submission Deadline: January 18, 2027
For more information including registration, rules, and eligibility, visit: https://work.crowdplat.com/challenge/life-2075