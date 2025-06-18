Start

January 12, 2022 at 10:00 AM EST End

January 12, 2022 at 12:00 PM EST

Workshop Series: What It's About

The Digital Information Platform (DIP) workshop series intends to provide a deeper dive and a closer look at some of the core features being developed by the DIP sub-project under ATM-X.

These workshops will give insight into DIP development, technology, and assumptions as well as providing a forum for engaging with the DIP team to pose questions and provide feedback on proposed designs. Engagement with the broader aviation community is a critical component to success of the DIP sub-project!

There will be several workshops within this series spanning a variety of topics. Participants are encouraged to sign up for any workshop topics they feel they could contribute to or provide feedback on.

Please keep an eye on the DIP homepage, under the upcoming events section, for future announcements of additional workshop topics!

Workshop #2: DIP for Service Providers

This workshop will cover topics related to Service Providers. Participants will get a look at how the DIP architecture supports the onboarding process as well as how NASA services are planned to be made available via the platform.

The DIP for Service Providers is intended to cover how DIP was envisioned with regards to the following:

Onboarding​

Announcement for Collaborative Opportunity, Space Act Agreements Interconnection Security Agreements & Authentication​

Catalog Service Capabilities​

Service Registration, Discovery & Try it now feature​

API Requirements, Service Specifications​

NASA Services and Access Points​

Machine Learning Services​ Data Access APIs​ Streaming Fuser Data​ S3 Bucket​

Data Requirements for Service Providers

Who Should Register?

Participants interested in partnering with DIP and registering their service with the DIP platform are highly encouraged to attend this workshop. This is a unique opportunity for the aviation community to provide feedback and input on how this platform is structured to meet your needs.

Data and service consumers as well as data and service providers are encouraged to attend this workshop to provide their feedback and input for DIP development.

Participants looking to gain insight into upcoming DIP demonstrations or to learn more about DIP are encouraged to attend this workshop.

Agenda

Onboarding​

Catalog Service Capabilities​

API Requirements, Service Specifications​

NASA Services and Access Points​

Data Requirements for Service Providers

Resources

Presentation slides

Session Recording

Request materials via email (arc-dip-ext@mail.nasa.gov)

Digital Information Platform

Digital Information Platform Events