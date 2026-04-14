2025-2026 Dream with Us Winners
Congratulation to our 2025-2026 Dream with Us Design Challenge Winners! We are pleased to share this year’s winning projects:
Middle School
1st Place: Scout Farm
(Varenya D., Aashritha P., and Alvitha P., NJ)
2nd Place: AgriTech
(Charlotte W. and Richard F., CA)
3rd Place: AgriDrone
(Hasini B. and Kanishka A, TX and CA)
High School
1st Place: SkySeekers
(Monta Vista High School and Foothill High School, CA)
Team SkySeekers Engineering Notebook
2nd Place: AeroForge
(Adrian Wilcox High School, CA)
Team AeroForge Engineering Notebook
3rd Place: Flight Fusion Team
(Eastern Technical High School, Damascus High School, Dulaney High School, and Thomas Wooten High School, MD)
Team Flight Fusion Engineering Notebook