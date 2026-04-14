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2025-2026 Dream with Us Design Challenge Winners

April Lanotte

Senior Workforce Dev & Stakeholder Specialist

Apr 14, 2026
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Dream with Us graphic, showing a female African American dreaming up aeronautics ideas.

2025-2026 Dream with Us Winners

Congratulation to our 2025-2026 Dream with Us Design Challenge Winners! We are pleased to share this year’s winning projects: 

Middle School

2025-2026 Dream with Us Winners Graphics from some of the competition entries.

1st Place: Scout Farm

(Varenya D., Aashritha P., and Alvitha P., NJ)

2nd Place: AgriTech

(Charlotte W. and Richard F., CA)

3rd Place: AgriDrone

(Hasini B. and Kanishka A, TX and CA)

High School

Graphics from some of the high school competition entries.

1st Place: SkySeekers

(Monta Vista High School and Foothill High School, CA)

Team SkySeekers Engineering Notebook

2nd Place: AeroForge

(Adrian Wilcox High School, CA)

Team AeroForge Engineering Notebook

3rd Place: Flight Fusion Team

(Eastern Technical High School, Damascus High School, Dulaney High School, and Thomas Wooten High School, MD)

Team Flight Fusion Engineering Notebook

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Last Updated
Apr 14, 2026
Editor
Lillian Gipson
Contact
Jim Banke

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