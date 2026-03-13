NASA Selects Finalists in Student Aircraft Maintenance Competition

Image Credit: National Institute of Aerospace

NASA has selected eight student teams as finalists in the 2026 Gateways to Blue Skies Competition, giving them the resources to help address a critical challenge for U.S. aviation: maintenance.

Challenges facing the commercial aviation industry include a shortage of qualified maintenance workers and increasing demands to keep complicated aircraft running for longer. With Gateways to Blue Skies, NASA taps into student innovation to address some of the biggest topics in aviation, and the current competition, RepAir: Advancing Aircraft Maintenance, is looking for solutions that can have immediate impact.

“Through this competition, students will learn about aviation maintenance and be empowered to change its future,” said Steven Holz, associate project manager for NASA’s University Innovation Project and judging panel co-chair for Gateways to Blue Skies. “By grounding innovative ideas in real operational needs and presenting them to NASA and industry experts, these teams demonstrate the kind of critical thinking, collaboration, and forward-looking problem solving that will shape a safer, more efficient aviation industry in the near future.”

This competition challenged teams of postsecondary students to conceptualize innovative systems and practices that could advance current commercial aircraft maintenance and repair operations. It addresses dual goals for NASA: supporting innovative research and also stimulating the potential aviation workforce of tomorrow.

The goal for RepAir: Advancing Aircraft Maintenance is to generate concepts to improve efficiency, safety, and costs for the aviation maintenance industry by 2035. That timeline differs from many NASA research competitions focused on long-term future technologies; RepAir seeks to address the maintenance issues of today.

NASA made its selections based on a review of participants’ proposals and accompanying videos summarizing the RepAir concepts. The eight finalist teams will receive a $9,000 prize and will advance to Phase 2 of the competition.

Phase 2 includes a review of each team’s final paper, infographic, and presentation at the 2026 Gateways to Blue Skies Forum, held May 18 at NASA Langley Research Center in Hampton, Virginia in May and livestreamed globally. Following the forum, members of the winning team who fulfill eligibility criteria will be offered the opportunity to intern with NASA Aeronautics.

The 2026 Gateways to Blue Skies Competition finalist projects represent an array of capabilities including robotic inspections, augmented reality smart glasses, and sensor and machine learning architectures:

Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University Daytona Beach with Cecil College Maryland

Advancing Aircraft Maintenance, Smart Mechanic Glasses

Advancing Aircraft Maintenance, Smart Mechanic Glasses Manhattan University

Aircraft Enhanced Resilience and Intelligence Systems (A.E.R.I.S)

Aircraft Enhanced Resilience and Intelligence Systems (A.E.R.I.S) Michigan State University

Surface Evaluation Network for Tethered Inspection and Nondestructive Evaluation (SENTINEL)

Surface Evaluation Network for Tethered Inspection and Nondestructive Evaluation (SENTINEL) South Dakota State University

Surveying Platform and Inspection Device for Enclosed Regions (S.P.I.D.E.R.)

Surveying Platform and Inspection Device for Enclosed Regions (S.P.I.D.E.R.) South Dakota State University

WINGMAN, augmented reality data-logging and information-display system for improved efficiency in line maintenance inspections and reporting

South Dakota State University

Surface Preservation and Rust Killer (S.P.A.R.K.) Crawler

University of California, Irvine

Aircraft Structural Health Intelligence for Evaluation and Lifecycle Detection (Air SHIELD)

Aircraft Structural Health Intelligence for Evaluation and Lifecycle Detection (Air SHIELD) University of Maryland Eastern Shore

A Self-Supervised Learning Framework for Auxiliary Power Unit (APU) Fuel Control Unit Health Management in Aircraft known as APU Sentinel

The Gateways to Blue Skies Challenge is led through the Transformative Aeronautics Concepts Program in NASA’s Aeronautics Research Mission Directorate. The NASA Tournament Lab, part of the Prizes, Challenges, and Crowdsourcing Program in the Space Technology Mission Directorate, manages the challenge through the National Institute of Aerospace on behalf of NASA.

More on the Gateways to Blues Skies: RepAir: Advancing Aircraft Maintenance competition is available on the competition’s site.