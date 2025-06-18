DIP Workshop Series 1: DIP Architecture and Date Integration Services

NASA / DIP

Start

November 17, 2021 at 10:00 AM EST End

November 17, 2021 at 12:00 PM EST

Workshop Series: What It's About

The Digital Information Platform (DIP) workshop series is intended to provide a deeper dive and a closer look at some of the core features being developed by the DIP sub-project under ATM-X.

These workshops will give insight into DIP development, technology, and assumptions as well as providing a forum for engaging with the DIP team to pose questions and provide feedback on proposed designs. Engagement with the broader aviation community is a critical component to success of the DIP sub-project!

There will be several workshops within this series spanning a variety of topics. Participants are encouraged to sign up for any workshop topics they feel they could contribute to or provide feedback on.

Please keep an eye on the DIP homepage, under the upcoming events section, for future announcements of additional workshop topics!

Workshop #1: DIP Architecture and Data Integration Services

This workshop will cover DIP architecture and data integration services. Participants will get a look at how the DIP architecture is set-up as well as how data integration services are planned to be hosted on the platform.

The DIP architecture review is intended to cover how DIP was envisioned and how DIP is being developed to address data needs across the industry. Participants will have a chance to provide feedback on the DIP architecture and gain insight into how one might interface with the DIP to send or receive data.

The data integration services portion is intended to cover DIP’s technical approach to data integration. As an example implementation, there will be a first look at possible data fusion on the platform , including utilizing NASA’s Fuser, and tailoring for industry data consumers. Descriptions, at a high-level, of input to and output of the Fuser will also be discussed.

Who Should Register?

Participants interested in partnering with DIP and registering their service with the DIP platform are highly encouraged to attend this workshop. This is a unique opportunity for the aviation community to provide feedback and input on how this platform is structured to meet your needs.

Data and service consumers as well as data and service providers are encouraged to attend this workshop to provide their feedback and input for DIP development.

Participants looking to gain insight into upcoming DIP demonstrations or to learn more about DIP are encouraged to attend this workshop.

Resources

Presentation slides

Session Recording

Request materials via email (arc-dip-ext@mail.nasa.gov)

