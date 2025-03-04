Station Nation: Meet Chris Wade, Visiting Vehicle Integration Manager for SpaceX Vehicles 

Chris Wade is a visiting vehicle integration manager for SpaceX vehicles in the International Space Station Transportation Integration Office. He plays a key role in ensuring that all vehicle requirements are on track to support SpaceX missions to the space station. Chris also manages a team of real-time mission support personnel who follow launch, docking, undocking, and splashdown operations. Read on to learn about his career with NASA and more!

Where are you from?

I am from Clarksdale, Mississippi.

Tell us about your role at NASA.

I manage horizontal integration between the SpaceX vehicle provider and the Commercial Crew and International Space Station Programs. In this role, I work to ensure all vehicle requirements will close in time to support upcoming SpaceX missions to the orbiting laboratory and achieve final certification prior to launch. Additionally, as a vehicle integration manager, I manage a team of real-time mission support personnel who follow launch, docking, undocking, and splashdown operations.

Chris Wade in Mission Control Center at Johnson Space Center following the arrival of a visiting vehicle to the International Space Station.

I enjoy telling people that we have a space station that has been in low Earth orbit with people on it for nearly 25 years. cHRIS wade Visiting Vehicle Integration Manager for SpaceX Vehicles

How would you describe your job to family or friends who may not be familiar with NASA?

In my current position, I am responsible for ensuring SpaceX Dragon vehicles have met all requirements to conduct missions to the space station.

How long have you been working for NASA?

I have been working at Johnson Space Center for 25 years.

What advice would you give to young individuals aspiring to work in the space industry or at NASA?

I would advise young individuals to focus their studies on the STEM fields and work hard. I would also advise aspiring candidates to start applying for NASA internships as soon as feasible and don’t be opposed to opportunities in the contractor workforce.

What was your path to NASA?

My path to NASA was through the contractor workforce. I started working in space station robotic assembly analysis for Lockheed Martin directly out of college, then later became a civil servant at NASA.

Is there someone in the space, aerospace, or science industry that motivated or inspired you to work for the space program? Or someone you discovered while working for NASA who inspires you?

The Space Shuttle Challenger STS-51-L crew motivated me to pursue a career at NASA. I vividly remember watching the launch from an elementary classroom in Mississippi and thinking, I wish I could do something to help one day. When I got an opportunity to work at Johnson, it was a no-brainer for me to accept the offer.

What is your favorite NASA memory?

My favorite NASA memory is when I saw my first rocket launch, which was HTV-1 in Kagoshima, Japan.

Chris Wade accepting a group achievement award as a member of the Latching End Effector Return Team with Johnson Space Center’s Deputy Center Director Vanessa Wyche and Center Director Mark Geyer in 2019. NASA/Robert Markowitz

What do you love sharing about station? What’s important to get across to general audiences to help them understand its benefits to life on Earth?

I enjoy telling people that we have a space station that has been in low Earth orbit with people on it for nearly 25 years and we rotate crews of astronauts every six months.

If you could have dinner with any astronaut, past or present, who would it be?

I would have dinner with NASA astronaut Ron McNair. Growing up in a small southern town, my path to NASA was very similar to his. I find it fascinating how individuals from different eras can end up on similar paths in life, and I would love to have a conversation with him about the choices he made that lead to his career as an astronaut.

Do you have a favorite space-related memory or moment that stands out to you?

My favorite space-related memory is watching the SpaceX Demo-2 Crew Mission arrive at the International Space Station. That was the first launch of NASA astronauts from American soil since the Space Shuttle Program had ended almost 10 years prior.

What are some of the key projects you’ve worked on during your time at NASA? What have been your favorite?

Some of the key projects I’ve worked on include:

Robotic assembly of the International Space Station

Robotic visiting vehicle capture

Cargo and crew dragon visiting vehicle mission certification

Of these, my favorite was the robotic visiting vehicle capture project. For this project, I got to work with the Canadian Space Agency and develop a method of using the space station’s robotic arm to grab unmanned visiting resupply vehicles.

Chris Wade at Kennedy Space Center in front of NASA’s Space Launch System rocket with the Orion spacecraft aboard atop a mobile launcher at Launch Complex 39B.

What are your hobbies/things you enjoy outside of work?

Some of my favorite hobbies include running, reading, listening to audio books, and visiting family and friends back in Mississippi.

Day launch or night launch?

Day launch!

Favorite space movie?

Armageddon

NASA “worm” or “meatball” logo?

Worm

Every day, we’re conducting exciting research aboard our orbiting laboratory that will help us explore further into space and bring benefits back to people on Earth. You can keep up with the latest news, videos, and pictures about space station science on the Station Research & Technology news page. It’s a curated hub of space station research digital media from Johnson and other centers and space agencies.

Sign up for our weekly email newsletter to get the updates delivered directly to you.

Follow updates on social media at @ISS_Research on Twitter, and on the space station accounts on Facebook and Instagram.