NASA Expands Youth Engagement With New Scouting America Agreement

NASA and the Sam Houston Area Council (SHAC) of Scouting America signed a collaborative Space Act Agreement on December 17, 2024, expanding youth access to programs and opportunities with the Johnson Space Center’s Office of STEM Engagement (OSTEM) in Houston.

The agreement forges the first formal partnership between NASA OSTEM and Scouting America. It will leverage NASA’s educational outreach programs to enrich scout activities and experiences while providing the agency with new opportunities to engage youth around its mission, vision, and goals.

NASA Acting Associate Administrator Vanessa Wyche (left), at the time serving as director of Johnson Space Center, and Sam Houston Area Council of Scouting America Executive Officer Marvin Smith sign a Space Act Agreement on Dec. 17, 2024. NASA/James Blair

“Our ability to explore the unknown and innovate for the benefit of all humanity depends on a highly skilled and competitive STEM workforce,” said NASA Acting Associate Administrator Vanessa Wyche. “Together with SHAC, we can inspire future generations of explorers, scientists, and engineers to help us take the next giant leap toward exciting discoveries.”

The agreement has already enabled NASA and SHAC to collaborate on a new space-focused summer experience at Camp Strake, the council’s premier camping facility in Southeast Texas. During the weeklong program, scouts will participate in hands-on STEM activities created in partnership with NASA, tour Johnson Space Center, attend robotics and space exploration workshops, and get an in-depth look at NASA’s current projects. SHAC serves approximately 25,000 youth in 16 counties in Southeast Texas.

Wyche and Johnson leadership presented Smith and members of local scout troops with an American flag that flew aboard NASA’s SpaceX Crew-8 mission. NASA/James Blair

“NASA and SHAC share common goals of growing youth interest in science, technology, engineering, and math careers, and providing access to programs and experiences that prepare them to enter the STEM workforce,” said Gamaliel Cherry, director of Johnson’s Office of STEM Engagement. “We are excited to connect more students to NASA’s mission, work, and people through this partnership.”

NASA OSTEM provides opportunities for the next generation of explorers to discover and hone the science, technology, engineering, and math skills needed for the agency’s bold exploration plans.

For the latest NASA STEM events, news, and activities for students at any grade level, visit:

https://stem.nasa.gov