Meet Alex Olley: Air Force Veteran Powering the Space Station 

As an Air Force veteran from Spartanburg, South Carolina, Alex Olley now serves as a contract specialist in the International Space Station Procurement Office at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston.

Olley joined NASA as a Pathways intern in January 2023 to turn his lifelong goal into a reality—bringing his unique experience in the defense and space industries to support one of humanity’s most ambitious endeavors.

Official portrait of Alex Olley. NASA

Olley manages the procurement of supplies, services, and research for the International Space Station. His role requires sharp attention to federal regulations and a deep understanding of business practices, all while supporting the astronauts who live and work 250 miles above Earth.

“I take great pride in the opportunity that I get to contribute to NASA’s mission each day,” he said. “I’m incredibly grateful for my time here, and it feels like a significant achievement, especially because many of my friends and family have shared how inspired they are to pursue their own goals as a result.”

Alex Olley prepares for an Air Force training at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek City, South Korea. Image courtesy of Alex Olley

A quote shared by Johnson’s director of the Office of Procurement, Bradley Niese, became a guiding principle that has shaped Olley’s NASA experience: “People are the mission, and if we take care of the people, the mission will take care of itself.”

That mindset has taught him the value of building relationships within the office, which, he says, often leads to smoother operations and greater motivation.

“It’s much easier to be passionate about the mission when you know everyone around you shares the same dedication,” he said. “With such a strong support system, I’ve learned that I can achieve anything, no matter how challenging or confusing the task may seem at first.”

Early on, however, he struggled with imposter syndrome. “I felt like I didn’t belong or wasn’t good enough to contribute meaningfully toward our goals,” said Olley. “I overcame that feeling by taking a chance and sharing my thoughts on a work process.”

To his surprise, his team embraced the idea—and implemented it. That moment became a turning point, eventually leading to Olley becoming one of the office leaders for a wellness initiative called Better toGether—a creative nod to their office code, “BG.” The program was designed to promote physical and mental well-being in the workplace through activities like NASA Moves, an agencywide challenge that encourages employees to track their steps and commit to at least 20 minutes of physical activity each day. Twice a week, Olley leads brief team meetings focused on desk-friendly wellness tips such as stretches to prevent carpal tunnel and improve posture.

Alex Olley records a YouTube video at Rocket Park about how to become a NASA intern. Image courtesy of Alex Olley

As NASA looks toward the Moon and Mars through Artemis, Olley is focused on uplifting the Artemis Generation.

“I want to pass on my perspective on Johnson’s mission: Dare, Unite, and Explore,” he said. “DARE to take on the challenge and face it head on, UNITE with your peers, and never be afraid to EXPLORE the unknown.”