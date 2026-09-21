Johnson Space Center Sparks Curiosity at Houston’s 33rd Annual Japan Festival  

On Sept. 12-13, NASA’s Johnson Space Center employees brought the excitement and wonder of space exploration to Houston’s Japan Festival at Hermann Park.

Attendees at the Japan Festival in Houston’s Hermann Park try on real astronaut gloves and a helmet while learning about NASA missions on Sept. 12, 2026. NASA/Hailey Quist

For more than 30 years, the festival has immersed guests in traditional Japanese culture through food, dance, martial arts, music, and more, Johnson has supported the festival as an exhibitor for the past four years.

Johnson’s booth showcased the upcoming Artemis III mission and its crew, as well as NASA’s plans for the Moon Base. Display included models of NASA’s Orion spacecraft and the International Space Station, along with interactive exhibits featuring space food and a real astronaut glove and helmet for attendees to try on.

NASA’s Johnson Space Center volunteers share information about NASA missions with festival attendees. NASA/Hailey Quist

Johnson employees interacted with over 3,000 festivalgoers, informing them about the agency’s current initiatives, handing out NASA stickers and pins, and inspiring the next generation of space explorers. According to Johnson employees, the highlight of the weekend was seeing the joy and excitement on the faces of children and adults as they explored the exhibits.

“It was amazing to see students as early as high school so passionate about NASA and asking questions on how to prepare for a NASA career,” said Brendan King, software engineer for Johnson’s Flight Dynamics Division.

Next to Johnson’s booth, JAXA (Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency), displayed a model of the HTV-X1 cargo spacecraft, space food, and images of JAXA’s pressurized rover, which could support future crewed and uncrewed exploration on the Moon. JAXA astronaut Akihiko Hoshide also signed autographs and posed for pictures with festival attendees.

JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) astronaut Akihiko Hoshide signs autographs and poses for pictures with festivalgoers. NASA/Hailey Quist

The proximity of the booths was no mistake, reflecting the long-standing partnership between NASA and JAXA. From the addition of the Kibo laboratory aboard the space station to Japan’s signing of the Artemis Accords and development of lunar surface hardware. NASA and JAXA’s commitment to innovation and international collaboration continues to advance exploration.

As the hub of human spaceflight, Johnson engages with the public through events like Japan Festival. These events give the Johnson community opportunities to share NASA’s history, ongoing work, and future missions. They also remind Houstonians that Giant Leaps Start Here, right in the heart of Houston.