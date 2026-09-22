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NASA Astronaut to Answer Questions from New Hampshire Students

The headshot image of Gerelle Q. Dodson

Gerelle Q. Dodson

Sep 22, 2026
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NASA astronaut Anil Menon reviews procedures for emergency scenarios while aboard the International Space Station as part of his long-duration science and research mission.
NASA astronaut Anil Menon reviews procedures for emergency scenarios while aboard the International Space Station as part of his long-duration science and research mission.
Credit: NASA

Students in New Hampshire will hear from NASA astronaut Anil Menon as he answers prerecorded STEM questions while aboard the International Space Station.

The Earth-to-space call will begin at 11:35 a.m. EDT Thursday, Sept. 24, and will stream live on the agency’s Learn With NASA YouTube channel.

This event is hosted by the McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center in Concord, New Hampshire, for students in grades K-12, and members of the community. This unique opportunity aims to deepen understanding of space exploration and enhance awareness of STEM careers.

Media interested in covering the event must RSVP no later than 5 p.m. EDT, Wednesday, Sept. 23, to Kelly Thompson at kthompson@starhop.com.

For more than 25 years, people have lived and worked continuously aboard the International Space Station, advancing scientific knowledge and making research breakthroughs not possible on Earth. The space station helps NASA understand and overcome the challenges of human spaceflight, expand commercial opportunities in low Earth orbit, and build on the foundation for long-duration missions to the Moon, as part of the Artemis program, and to Mars.

For more information on NASA in-flight calls, visit:

https://www.nasa.gov/stemonstation

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Last Updated
Sep 22, 2026
Location
NASA Headquarters

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