NASA Kicks Off Nationwide Effort to Prepare Tomorrow’s Space Workforce

NASA kicked off its State Hubs for Skilled Technical Workforce initiative Sept. 15, 2026 with awardees at Space Center Houston. Agency leadership convened State Hub partners to align strategy and build momentum while focusing on partnerships, small business engagement, and next steps.

Elaine Ho, associate administrator for NASA’s Office of STEM Engagement in Washington, addresses NASA State Hubs project leaders and agency, state, and federal partners at Space Center Houston on Sept. 15, 2026 Credit: NASA

“The NASA State Hubs initiative is a top priority for the agency, because we know the space economy is really accelerating across the country,” said Elaine Ho, associate administrator for NASA’s Office of STEM Engagement at NASA Headquarters in Washington. “It’s energizing to watch our partners come together to put real plans into action to help students advance into well paying, rewarding technical jobs. I am excited about what’s ahead.”

NASA State Hubs project leaders and agency, state, and federal partners gathered in Houston to connect with peers, hear presentations from each State Hub, and explore workforce needs, skillsets, credentials, and hiring trends.

NASA State Hubs project leaders pause for a photo with Joe Acaba, center left, NASA astronaut and associate director for Mission and Strategy at Johnson Space Center in Houston, and Elaine Ho, associate administrator for NASA’s Office of STEM Engagement, center right. Credit: NASA

In August, the agency selected seven projects representing states across the country: California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Minnesota, Texas, and Utah. Each Hub will offer programs tailored to its state’s unique aerospace industry and workforce priorities, ensuring students get opportunities that meet those needs.

During the meeting, NASA leadership and awardees discussed challenges impacting the STEM workforce pipeline, including limited coordination between industry, community colleges, and state economic development entities, difficulty scaling job programs, and misconceptions about manufacturing jobs.

In the coming months, NASA State Hub awardees will finalize approaches and begin delivering programming, tools, and resources that connect students across their state with the technical skills and hands-on experiences that prepare them to join the aerospace workforce.

Together, NASA and its State Hubs partners are mapping out the path to a future aerospace landscape powered by career ready workers who can build what comes next, advance NASA’s missions, and sustain America’s leadership in space.

For more information on NASA State Hubs, visit:

https://www.nasa.gov/learning-resources/nasa-state-hubs