GVIS: the ICARE Era
In 1982, a $20 million supercomputer was brought to NASA Glenn. Scientists at NASA Glenn were becoming increasingly reliant on computer simulations to test their experiments. Advancements in computer technology allowed a different type of testing environment — one that revolved around virtual models and data over physical observation. The benefits of this method included a decrease in costs, a decrease in associated risk, faster turnaround, and more data.
But this method of experimentation created a problem: With data-point counts somewhere in the millions, it was a challenge for scientists to even begin to look at their own collected data. In short, there was simply too much data to be analyzed. To solve this problem, NASA Glenn built the Interactive Computer Aided Research Engineering system (ICARE) in the center’s Research Analysis Center.
Taking up several rooms, consisting of 22 total workstations, and costing a grand total of $20 million, the ICARE system was a way for scientists to examine their data through the aid of supercomputer visualizations. Using both graphical and modular methods, ICARE’s visualizations revealed and shared information in ways that traditional methods could not match.
The construction and implementation of the ICARE system was revolutionary to both the center and NASA as a whole. Before 1982, NASA already had an established interest in powerful computers; however, the ICARE system took NASA into the era of supercomputing. ICARE also brought increased attention to the value and power of scientific visualization.
The Creation of GVIS
In 1989, it was time for an upgrade. NASA Glenn wanted the latest scientific visualization technology and techniques for its scientists, so the center expanded the Research Analysis Center to make room for the new Graphics and Visualization Lab (GVIS). The GVIS Lab acquired cutting-edge graphics technology, including studio-quality TV animation and recording equipment, stereographic displays, and image processing systems. Later, the High-Performance Computing Act of 1991 provided funding and opportunities to add high-speed computing, virtual reality, and collaborative visualization to its fleet of tools.
During this period, the GVIS Lab was responsible for assisting NASA Glenn scientists who needed help visualizing their data. The lab was also tasked with inventing new visualization techniques and promoting NASA Glenn’s activities though tours, videos, and other outreach programs. Some of the techniques the lab developed included particle tracking, iso-surface contours, and volume visualization. Tour guests included school children, corporate VIPs, local and national politicians, TV news media, and researchers from other national labs. Using state-of-the-art recording and editing hardware, the GVIS Lab regularly shared work both inside and outside of NASA.
As other labs and researchers began to gain access to their own scientific visualization tools, the GVIS Lab shifted its focus to experimenting with virtual reality- and augmented reality-based visualizations.
GVIS Now
Today, the GVIS Lab has the same mission that it had in 1989: to apply the latest visualization and human interaction technologies to advance NASA’s missions. The team takes pride in pushing the limits of scientific visualization and computer science, helping fellow researchers make sense of their data, and inspiring the next generation through demonstrations and presentations. Computational technology has come a long way since the days of ICARE, but GVIS has continued to explore current and cutting-edge technologies.
In addition to scientific visualization and experimental computational technologies, the GVIS Lab now also specializes in virtual design, interactive 3D simulations, natural user interface development, applications of computer science, and mission scenario visualizations. The team uses the latest edition of 3D programs and VR devices to experiment with how these systems can be used to visualize data, pushing their input and output capabilities.
With all this technology, GVIS also supports the visualization of a wide variety of 3D data and models such as CAD, point clouds, and volume data. Additionally, the lab is capable of high-impact data visualization, web-based visualization, time-accurate data representation, and designing and testing CAD models in virtual reality.
Public Engagement
Outside of the lab, GVIS has a longstanding history of taking its technology demonstrations across the city, throughout the country, and around the world. The team has extensive experience organizing, presenting, and facilitating STEM-based educational outreach for a variety of different events and venues. Inside the lab, GVIS supports the education and career exploration of its high school and college interns through mentorship, community engagement opportunities, and access to cutting-edge technology.
Contact Us
Need to reach us? You can send an email directly to the GVIS Team (GRC-DL-GVIS@mail.nasa.gov) or to the team leader, Herb Schilling (hschilling@nasa.gov).