Suggested Searches

4 Min Read

GVIS History

Three NASA employees sit in a large room filled with glowing television and computer screens.
As part of NASA Glenn’s Scientific Computing and Visualization Team, the GVIS Lab has a storied visual and technological history. 
Credits: NASA
The headshot image of Ann Koppitch

Ann Koppitch

Jul 23, 2025
Article

Contents

GVIS: the ICARE Era

In 1982, a $20 million supercomputer was brought to NASA Glenn. Scientists at NASA Glenn were becoming increasingly reliant on computer simulations to test their experiments. Advancements in computer technology allowed a different type of testing environment — one that revolved around virtual models and data over physical observation. The benefits of this method included a decrease in costs, a decrease in associated risk, faster turnaround, and more data.

But this method of experimentation created a problem: With data-point counts somewhere in the millions, it was a challenge for scientists to even begin to look at their own collected data. In short, there was simply too much data to be analyzed. To solve this problem, NASA Glenn built the Interactive Computer Aided Research Engineering system (ICARE) in the center’s Research Analysis Center.  

Taking up several rooms, consisting of 22 total workstations, and costing a grand total of $20 million, the ICARE system was a way for scientists to examine their data through the aid of supercomputer visualizations. Using both graphical and modular methods, ICARE’s visualizations revealed and shared information in ways that traditional methods could not match. 

The construction and implementation of the ICARE system was revolutionary to both the center and NASA as a whole. Before 1982, NASA already had an established interest in powerful computers; however, the ICARE system took NASA into the era of supercomputing. ICARE also brought increased attention to the value and power of scientific visualization. 

The Creation of GVIS

In 1989, it was time for an upgrade. NASA Glenn wanted the latest scientific visualization technology and techniques for its scientists, so the center expanded the Research Analysis Center to make room for the new Graphics and Visualization Lab (GVIS). The GVIS Lab acquired cutting-edge graphics technology, including studio-quality TV animation and recording equipment, stereographic displays, and image processing systems. Later, the High-Performance Computing Act of 1991 provided funding and opportunities to add high-speed computing, virtual reality, and collaborative visualization to its fleet of tools.

A rectangular white device sits in the very back of a large, beige, mostly empty, windowless room. Some rolling chairs and brown tables sit near the device in the back of the room.
The secure supercomputing space that would eventually become the Graphics and Visualization Lab (GVIS), shown in 1989.
NASA

During this period, the GVIS Lab was responsible for assisting NASA Glenn scientists who needed help visualizing their data. The lab was also tasked with inventing new visualization techniques and promoting NASA Glenn’s activities though tours, videos, and other outreach programs. Some of the techniques the lab developed included particle tracking, iso-surface contours, and volume visualization. Tour guests included school children, corporate VIPs, local and national politicians, TV news media, and researchers from other national labs. Using state-of-the-art recording and editing hardware, the GVIS Lab regularly shared work both inside and outside of NASA.   

As other labs and researchers began to gain access to their own scientific visualization tools, the GVIS Lab shifted its focus to experimenting with virtual reality- and augmented reality-based visualizations.

GVIS Now

Today, the GVIS Lab has the same mission that it had in 1989: to apply the latest visualization and human interaction technologies to advance NASA’s missions. The team takes pride in pushing the limits of scientific visualization and computer science, helping fellow researchers make sense of their data, and inspiring the next generation through demonstrations and presentations. Computational technology has come a long way since the days of ICARE, but GVIS has continued to explore current and cutting-edge technologies. 

In addition to scientific visualization and experimental computational technologies, the GVIS Lab now also specializes in virtual design, interactive 3D simulations, natural user interface development, applications of computer science, and mission scenario visualizations. The team uses the latest edition of 3D programs and VR devices to experiment with how these systems can be used to visualize data, pushing their input and output capabilities. 

With all this technology, GVIS also supports the visualization of a wide variety of 3D data and models such as CAD, point clouds, and volume data. Additionally, the lab is capable of high-impact data visualization, web-based visualization, time-accurate data representation, and designing and testing CAD models in virtual reality.

A large group of NASA employees stand smiling in front of a skeleton of a dinosaur. One employee in the middle holds a sign reading: "NASA".
The Graphics and Visualization Lab (GVIS) team attends a STEM outreach event at the Cleveland Museum of Natural History.
NASA

Public Engagement

Outside of the lab, GVIS has a longstanding history of taking its technology demonstrations across the city, throughout the country, and around the world. The team has extensive experience organizing, presenting, and facilitating STEM-based educational outreach for a variety of different events and venues. Inside the lab, GVIS supports the education and career exploration of its high school and college interns through mentorship, community engagement opportunities, and access to cutting-edge technology.

Contact Us 

Need to reach us? You can send an email directly to the GVIS Team (GRC-DL-GVIS@mail.nasa.gov) or to the team leader, Herb Schilling (hschilling@nasa.gov).

Share

Details

Last Updated
Jul 23, 2025

Related Terms

Explore More

3 min read

1942: Engine Roars to Life in First Test at Future NASA Glenn

Article 1 year ago
2 min read

NASA Glenn History Includes Contributions of Women in Aerospace Research

Article 3 years ago
3 min read

NASA Uses Cleveland Landmark for Microgravity Research in the 1960s

Article 3 years ago
Keep Exploring

Discover More Topics From NASA

Explore NASA’s History

Glenn Historic Facilities

This collection of webpages was created to document some of the historic facilities formerly located at NASA's Glenn Research Center…

Glenn Historic Preservation

NASA History Series