Students Explore Technical Careers at NASA

Students explore the Manufacturing Facility at NASA’s Glenn Research Center in Cleveland during Career Technical Education Day on March 11. Credit: NASA/Jef Janis

NASA’s Glenn Research Center in Cleveland welcomed more than 150 students and educators to showcase technical careers, inspire the next generation, and ignite a passion for learning during a Career Technical Education program March 11.

“Here at Glenn Research Center, we love what we do, and we love to share what we do,” said Dawn Schaible, Glenn’s deputy director, during opening remarks at the event. “I hope you find today educational and inspiring, and let your passion and hard work drive you to places you can’t even imagine. We have space for every profession at NASA.”

Dawn Schaible, NASA Glenn Research Center’s deputy director, welcomes more than 150 students to Career Technical Education Day on March 11. Students toured the Manufacturing Facility and the Flight Research Building while talking to NASA experts about technical careers within the agency. Credit: NASA/Jef Janis

The event, hosted by NASA’s Next Gen STEM Project in collaboration with Glenn’s Office of STEM Engagement (OSTEM), gave students a behind-the-scenes look at the technical careers that make NASA’s missions possible.

Glenn’s Manufacturing Facility opened its doors to demonstrate how technical careers like machining and fabrication enable NASA to take an idea and turn it into a reality. Students explored Glenn’s metal fabrication, instrumentation, wiring, machining, and 3D printing capabilities while gleaning advice from experts in the field.

Students also toured Glenn’s Flight Research Building where they spoke with the center’s flight crew, learned how the agency is using the Pilatus PC-12 aircraft to support a variety of aeronautics research missions, and discussed what a career in aviation looks like.

A student experiences virtual reality during Career Technical Education Day at NASA’s Glenn Research Center in Cleveland on March 11. The Graphics and Visualization Lab spoke with students about how 3D demonstrations help NASA find innovative solutions to real-world challenges. Credit: NASA/Jef Janis

“In OSTEM, our role is connecting students, just like you, with real opportunities at NASA,” said Clarence Jones, OSTEM program specialist, while addressing the group. “We want you to be able to see yourselves in these roles and possibly be part of our workforce someday.”

Next Gen STEM and OSTEM host many events like Career Technical Education Day. The next opportunity, “Spinoffs in Sports,” is scheduled for April 10. Participants will learn about NASA technologies that are being used the sporting world. Registration for this virtual career connection ends April 4.

NASA also offers In-Flight STEM Downlinks for students and educators to interact with astronauts aboard the International Space Station during Q&A sessions. The Expedition 74 proposal window is open now through April 29.